Dangote Cement truck absolved of blame in tragic accident in Edo

The Coalition of Edo Civil Society Organisations (CECSO) has absolved Dangote Cement of blame in the recent tragic accident along the Auchi-Okpella-Okene road, near the Omega Fire Ministry in Auchi, Etsako West LGA of Edo State, insisting that contrary to online reports, the company’s truck was not responsible for the fatal crash.

In a detailed report released on Tuesday, August 20, 2025, and signed by its president, Comrade James Osahon, the coalition said its independent findings aligned with police confirmation that it was a third-party cement truck, not the Dangote Cement CNG truck, that triggered the chain of events leading to the accident.

The group described as “malicious and mischievous” the attempt by certain groups and online platforms to hastily blame Dangote for the tragedy, stressing that such misinformation not only disrespects the dead but also undermines efforts at holding the real culprits accountable.

“After a careful on-the-ground investigation, which included visits to the accident scene and consultations with security personnel, we can authoritatively confirm that the accident was not caused by the Dangote Cement CNG truck. The evidence overwhelmingly shows that a third-party truck, loaded with cement, lost control on a slope due to suspected brake failure and rammed into other vehicles before colliding with the Dangote truck,” the statement said.

Osahon explained that the Dangote truck became an unfortunate victim of circumstance when it was struck on the side after the errant truck lost control, which eventually caused the Dangote vehicle to catch fire.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, CSP Moses Yamu, had earlier confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the accident — two trucks and a Mercedes-Benz GLK.

Meanwhile, the coalition reinforced its position with the official statement of the Edo Police, noting that three occupants of the GLK were evacuated to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead, while the Dangote truck that caught fire was later brought under control.

It noted that this clear police confirmation invalidates the false narratives being pushed online, accusing some groups of deliberately seeking to “drag the name of Dangote through the mud.”

“This smear campaign is nothing but a hatchet job. We are aware that some shadowy interests are uncomfortable with the growing strides of Dangote Cement, particularly in the area of safer, cleaner CNG trucks now deployed on Nigerian roads. These individuals seize every tragedy as an opportunity to malign the company. But truth is sacred, and no amount of propaganda will change the facts,” Osahon declared.

Coalition vows to protect business interests in Edo

The coalition stressed that civil society in Edo will not sit idly by while falsehood is weaponised against businesses and communities, warning that spreading misinformation in moments of tragedy only fuels public anger and diverts attention from systemic road safety lapses that truly require urgent solutions.

“We must not allow reckless narratives to overshadow the core issues of road safety, vehicle maintenance, and stronger regulation of third-party transport operators. What happened in Auchi is tragic, but blaming the wrong party will not bring back the lives lost or prevent future accidents,” CECSO declared.

The group also commiserated with families of the deceased and urged government agencies to fast-track road safety reforms, including stricter enforcement of haulage vehicle standards to reduce accidents caused by brake failure and poor vehicle maintenance.

