Fuel scarcity looms as tanker drivers down tools at Dangote Refinery

Nigeria could face a fresh wave of fuel scarcity if a brewing standoff between the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Lagos State Government isn’t resolved in the next 24 to 48 hours.

NARTO has directed its members to halt the programming of tankers for loading at Dangote Refinery’s depots, protesting the N12,500 E-call-up fee imposed on trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The association, in a memo signed by its President Yusuf Lawal Othman, accused the state of ignoring its plea to review the fee down to N2,500 per truck—an amount NARTO says reflects economic realities.

“Despite our continued engagement, we haven’t reached an agreement with the authorities,” the June 14 memo reads.

“All transporters are strongly advised to suspend the programming of trucks from June 16, 2025, until a fair resolution is achieved.”

The E-call-up system, being implemented in partnership with Call-Up Technologies Limited, is designed to reduce gridlock around the busy port axis. While NARTO agrees with the idea of bringing order to truck movement, they argue that the current cost is too steep for operators.

Speaking to Vanguard, Othman stressed that the N2,500 proposal isn’t set in stone, and that the group is open to further negotiation.