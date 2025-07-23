Former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi has reiterated his determination to stop President Bola Tinubu from being elected for a second term of office in the 2027 general elections.

He made this known while addressing a crowd of supporters who welcomed him at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Amaechi, who recently announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), has teamed up with the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition elements in the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He called on the Rivers people to register with the ADC to help prevent electoral malpractice and reclaim political power in the state in 2027.

“Every Rivers man who thinks good of the state and country should move to register with the new party and ensure that we remove the current government and stop the hunger that everybody is suffering from,” he charged.

Amaechi says Tinubu must be stopped

The South-South ADC leader expressed deep frustration and dissatisfaction with the Tinubu administration, which he accused of worsening the economic condition of the Nigerian people.

He complained about the high electricity tariff, wondering how ordinary Nigerians were coping when the rich were paying millions of naira for power.

“I’m tired of this government. If a rich man is spending N4 million on electricity, only God knows how you—the masses—are surviving,” he said.

Amaechi said the country risks collapse if Tinubu secures a return to office in 2027.