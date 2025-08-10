2027 presidential aspirant and former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi has vowed to eliminate corruption within the first month of his administration, should he be elected or resign.

The former Rivers State Governor made the pledge while speaking during a conversation on X Space on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Amaechi also promised judicious use of the funds saved from subsidy removal for the country's development if given the chance to serve as president.

“So, I will eliminate corruption. Trust me, the first month of my being in office, corruption will disappear. If it doesn’t disappear, I will tender my resignation letter, and I will leave. I’m not joking,” he said.

He slammed the government's handling of the subsidy windfall, alleging that the benefits are shared among a few federal officials and governors, whom he accused of leading lavish lifestyles.

“The problem of the current government is that the benefit of the subsidy is shared between three or four persons at the federal level and the governors. And the governors are holding beach parties, having fun with young girls.

“It will not happen with me; I will supervise the government. Honestly, I will supervise the government,” he said.

Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi opposes petrol subsidy

The former minister also expressed his opposition to the reinstatement of petrol subsidy payments, describing such a move as detrimental to the country.

“I will supervise my government. I won’t bring back subsidy, that’s impossible, because the situation is bad in terms of the economy of Nigeria,” he added.

“But I have also said that the subsidy removal is not successful. Money is going into private pockets.

“I will ensure the outcome of the removal of the subsidy is put back in the hands and pockets of Nigerians. If that happens, it will reduce poverty, and we would have capacity to purchase.”

In June, Amaechi announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and teamed up with other opposition figures including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, in the coalition movement to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform to contest elections in 2027.

He has repeatedly stated his willingness to be a one-term president in 2027 if he secures the presidential ticket of the ADC.

Speaking on Saturday, he vowed that he has what it takes to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 if he gets the ADC ticket, stressing that he's very familiar with the President's strengths and weaknesses.