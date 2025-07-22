'Symbol of pain and anguish' - Amaechi lambasts APC in fiery resignation letter

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), denouncing the ruling party as a source of “failure, pain and anguish” for Nigerians.

In a letter dated 1 July 2025, addressed to the APC Ward 8 Chairman in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Amaechi wrote: “I am convinced that this is the appropriate moment to call it quits as the party has derailed from the lofty ideals that birthed its formation.”

Once a major figure in the APC’s rise to power in 2015, Amaechi accused the party of lacking empathy and failing to deliver on its promises.

“The APC no longer inspires hope in Nigeria for a greater future,” he said, stating his decision was the outcome of wide consultations with political stakeholders.

Amaechi explained that his resignation was not just a political statement but a strategic move to align with “well-meaning compatriots” committed to national redemption.

“I have therefore taken a decision to join forces with other patriotic Nigerians to rescue our dear nation from the fangs of failure, pain, and anguish which the All Progressives Congress now symbolises,” he added.

His exit confirms earlier reports where he declared that he was no longer a member of the APC. It also places him squarely among the prominent figures in the opposition coalition gearing up to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.