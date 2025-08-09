Fayemi and I started the opposition coalition against Tinubu - Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that he and former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, initiated the formation of the opposition coalition now working to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during an X Space discussion titled Weekend Politics, the former Rivers State governor said the coalition began as a private conversation between himself and Fayemi before the two decided to bring in other political heavyweights.

“Fayemi and I began the coalition discussion, and we subsequently agreed to broaden it so that it would involve more than just the two of us talking about starting a new party,” Amaechi said. “We must create a middle class and put money in the pockets of Nigerians; insecurity will reduce.”

The coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform, now includes prominent figures such as former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, his successor Boss Mustapha, former Senate President David Mark, ex-Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, and former Sports Minister Bolaji Abdullahi, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT