Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, other coalition members to sign pact on ADC presidential ticket

Presidential aspirants under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition are preparing to sign a landmark agreement pledging support for whoever emerges as the party’s presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election.

The proposed deal, already agreed to in principle, is contingent on the conduct of a primary election process that all aspirants agree must be “transparent.” A final signing is expected once there is consensus on what constitutes a credible and fair internal election.

Confirming the development, former Minister of Transportation and presidential hopeful Rotimi Amaechi, stressed the importance of defining transparency before moving forward.

“What we agreed in principle—and I must emphasise this—is that whoever emerges from a transparent primary will get full support from the rest of us,” Amaechi said. “But first, we need to agree on what we mean by transparent. It’s easy for someone to hijack the process and still call it transparent.”

ALSO READ: ADC: 4 coalition aspirants jostling to replace Tinubu in 2027

ADC’s interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, has assured party members and observers that the leadership will maintain strict neutrality.

“There is no anointed candidate,” Mark said on July 8. “We will be absolutely transparent and uphold internal democracy.”

Meanwhile, the ADC continues to draw attention as major political figures publicly signal interest in its 2027 presidential ticket. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar recently hinted at another run while addressing Gombe stakeholders in Abuja. However, he denied attending any meeting where he was asked to step down for a southern aspirant.

Former Labour Party flag-bearer, Peter Obi, has also confirmed he will be on the ballot again, dismissing rumours of accepting a vice-presidential role as “completely false.”

The party’s rising profile has triggered intense conversations online, with supporters of both Atiku and Obi actively promoting their preferred candidates. Amaechi, who vied for the APC presidential ticket in 2023 before losing to Bola Tinubu, is now positioning himself as a leading figure in ADC’s new coalition.