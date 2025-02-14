'I'll move out my army of youth' - ex-Peter Obi ally backs Seyi Tinubu as Sanwo-Olu's successor

Engineer Isaac David Balami, a former Deputy Campaign Manager for the Obi/Datti 2023 presidential campaign, has long been known for his firm political convictions and grassroots mobilisation skills.

Once a staunch supporter of Peter Obi’s movement, Balami has now shifted his political focus, sparking conversations about loyalty, ideology, and Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

In this exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria’s Segun Adeyemi, he opens up about his relationship with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and why he believes the young entrepreneur is primed for leadership in Lagos State.

Despite widespread perceptions of nepotism, Balami argues that Seyi’s track record speaks for itself, citing his numerous personal achievements outside of his father’s political influence.

He also highlights Seyi’s generosity, leadership qualities, and ability to bridge ethnic and political divides, asserting that the businessman’s rise could ignite a political revolution among Nigeria’s youth.

In a country where political dynasties are often met with scepticism, Balami insists that Seyi Tinubu should be judged on his individual merits rather than his lineage.

What's your relationship with Seyi Tinubu?

He's a friend and a brother. I've known him for some time. But politics brought us closer.

What qualities or achievements do you see in him make you think he's the best fit for the Lagos state governorship in 2027?

You see, it's unfortunate that people's image of Seyi is not who Seyi really is. To God who made me, and if I lie, God is my witness. The level of emotional intelligence in that young man, Seyi's empathy, and Seyi's love to put a smile on people's faces is second to none.

My first encounter with Seyi was because I had this impression that he was a young guy God had blessed, and he just wanted to enjoy life. In my first encounter with Seyi, we had a five-hour meeting. Five hours!!

When was this?

Some time ago. And that's when I knew his depth. Are you aware that Seyi? I know about seven or eight of his companies. I'm not talking about companies that have to do with his family. What he has built from scratch.

He doesn't care whether you are a Fulani, Hausa, or Igbo. He's just like his father. He believes in empowering people. The only proof of love is given. As a Christian, I say, “For God so loved the world, and he gave his only begotten son.”

So, you cannot pretend that you love people, and you cannot empower them. You cannot take care of them. Do you know that this guy shocked me one day, even in obidient or whatever, what obidient did to his father, attacked and chastised and insulted, oppressed him in particular?

One day, he got a phone call saying that somebody in the obedient group was very, very sick. Seyi said they should release 20 million Naira. Till today he has not met with that person. Is that the kind of person you should play with? He doesn't talk about those things. I just mentioned one. I just mentioned one.

Let Atiku's son come out. Let Obasanjo's son come out. If you have the capacity, come out. Seyi has a law degree from Buckingham University. He has a master's. I've seen his certifications. He will be 42 years old when he's going to be running. How old was Macron when he ran for the president of France? 39.

So what are we saying? I'm looking at the bigger picture. I feel that when God gives President Asiwaju another four years after 2027, he and the likes of Atiku by 2031 will be very old and tired. So, who do you have today in this country that has the capacity and the network to support young people irrespective of their parties?

His destiny and calling in life are not President Asiwaju's own. It is Seyi Tinubu. It would be very unfair if this guy had something to offer, but because his father is in government, he would block him. That is discrimination.

What about concerns about talks of nepotism?

Is it a crime? Is it against the law? Is it against the constitution? If Seyi today is going to revolutionise Lagos and activate young people across other parts of Nigeria and possibly Africa, is that a crime? So, the point is, is he qualified? Yes.

Is he of age? Yes. Does he have the knowledge? Yes. Has he been around power to see even his father's errors, strengths, and weaknesses? Can he do better?

But how would you convince those youths who are sceptical about your support for Seyi Tinubu? How would you convince them to join you?

See Seyi for who Seyi is. What is his qualification? What is his experience at this young age? What impact has he made with his wife, NGO, and still counting? Today, if I tell you that Seyi has been feeding between 2,000 to 3,000 people every Ramadan fast, are you aware of that?

Not for two, three, four, or five years. During COVID, if I tell you that Seyi was making about 5,000 plates of food to feed people, are you actually aware of that? Eh? I can go on and on.

So, this is somebody who—you cannot tell me that money is his problem now—is a businessman on his own; as a young person, God has already blessed him, like it or hate it, whether by his business or inheritance. So, what are we saying?

So, for me, we should look at the bigger picture. Should he choose to run? I tried to raise the conversation with him about everything we were saying, but he just knocked me off. But I say, well, Nigerians are waiting for the day you choose to run.

And me, I'll move out with my army of youth. I've always been a mobiliser. He's there. I was SUG president in school, I was AREWA youth president in Lagos, and I was in labour. I've done a pilot. So, mobilisation is not an issue.

We can assemble thousands of people in six hours by making phone calls. So, that one is not an issue. What is important is that let us wait for the right time, but above all, it's not just about Seyi.