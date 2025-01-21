Lagos 2027: Candidacy sparks controversy as ex-Peter Obi ally begins mobilisation for Seyi Tinubu

The political discourse surrounding the potential governorship bid of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has intensified following divisive comments by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Joe Igbokwe.

In a Facebook post, Igbokwe dismissed the idea of Seyi Tinubu’s candidacy , labelling it a distraction and stating, “Ruling Lagos is not a job for the boys.”

This statement has drawn widespread backlash, including a strong rebuttal from Comrade Isaac Balami, a former Deputy Campaign Manager for Obi/Datti in the 2023 elections and an APC stalwart.

Balami expressed disappointment with Igbokwe’s stance, describing it as outdated and contrary to the principles of modern democracy.

“If Seyi Tinubu decides to run in the next Lagos governorship election, I will mobilise my army of youth supporters to back him,” Balami declared.

He argued that the time had come to replace gerontocracy with youth-driven leadership, which he believes will better serve Lagosians.

Balami highlighted historical and contemporary examples of young leaders who excelled in governance, citing Yakubu Gowon, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emmanuel Macron, and others.

He noted, “Seyi Tinubu, who will be 42 in 2027, stands a strong chance of delivering transformative governance in Lagos.”

Call for support

The former Trade Union Congress spokesperson criticised Igbokwe for undermining the potential of Nigerian youth, pointing out that Igbokwe himself benefitted from early political opportunities in Lagos.

Balami urged Igbokwe to support youth inclusion rather than perpetuating age-based prejudice.

Balami also praised Seyi Tinubu’s leadership in corporate roles and his philanthropic contributions through his foundation.

“He empowers young people and lifts dashed hopes,” Balami noted. “The men have done their best; it is time for innovative youths to lead.”