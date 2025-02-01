Lagos 2027: Seyi Tinubu becoming favourite as Igbo bloc backs guber candidacy

Igbo Youths in Lagos have endorsed Seyi Tinubu’s governorship aspirations for the 2027 elections, citing his leadership qualities and commitment to development.

The Lagos State Igbo Youth Organizations (LASIYO), an umbrella body comprising the Igbo Youth Assembly Lagos, Umu-Igbo Youth Cultural Association Lagos, and Igbo Youth Initiative Lagos, announced the endorsement during a gathering at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, on Saturday, February 1.

Obioma Andrew O, President of LASIYO, highlighted the group's confidence in Tinubu’s vision for Lagos.

“The Lagos State Igbo Youth Organization is excited to endorse Seyi Tinubu, a visionary leader who shares our commitment to the welfare and progress of Lagos State residents,” he stated.

LASIYO praised Tinubu’s track record in youth empowerment, education, and infrastructure.

The organisation noted that his initiatives have already empowered over 1,000 youths, and his infrastructure development plans could boost Lagos’ economic growth by 20%.

According to LASIYO, Tinubu’s leadership style—focused on inclusivity, transparency, and accountability—aligns with their principles.

Community leaders and key stakeholders attended the endorsement event, reinforcing the growing support for Tinubu’s candidacy among different blocs in Lagos.