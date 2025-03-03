BREAKING! Meranda resigns as speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly

Mojisola Meranda has resigned as Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly
The 44 year old resigned on Monday during a special plenary session.
This is a notice of resignation as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly,
This follows widespread speculation that ousted speaker, Mudashiru Obasa is set to return to the Assembly's apex position.
The former speaker was re-elected as deputy speaker of the house.
Last week, Meranda was “unofficially” ousted from the Speaker’s seat during a meeting held by All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.
Meranda's security details entitled to her as speaker were subsequently removed. Conversely, Obasa's security details were restored.
Meranda's reign as the first female speaker of the Lagos Assembly lasted just 49 days.
In her resignation speech, Meranda noted that the party's decision is "supreme" and she is acceding to "avoid further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment."
I will never stray from the well-established path of honour and dignity exemplified by my late father, the past Ojora of Lagos,” Meranda said.
It is with full awareness of my resolve that I announce my decision to resign as speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, effective March 3, 2025.
This decision was not made lightly; it came after careful deliberation, fully aware of the intrigues surrounding my election as speaker. We are the representatives of the good people of Lagos, entrusted with a mandate to protect our democracy.
I have chosen to resign to uphold the integrity of this institution. I made history as the first female speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly and deeply cherished the solidarity freely offered to me during my tenure.
I am sincerely grateful to each of you for your unwavering support throughout my brief time in office. As I step down from the position of speaker, I remain committed to serving the people of Apapa 1 constituency.
I am not a quitter; I have taken this step to avoid further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment.
The party’s decision is supreme, and at this juncture, I take a bow as speaker. Thank you all.