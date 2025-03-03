BREAKING! Meranda resigns as speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly

I will never stray from the well-established path of honour and dignity exemplified by my late father, the past Ojora of Lagos,” Meranda said.

It is with full awareness of my resolve that I announce my decision to resign as speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, effective March 3, 2025.

This decision was not made lightly; it came after careful deliberation, fully aware of the intrigues surrounding my election as speaker. We are the representatives of the good people of Lagos, entrusted with a mandate to protect our democracy.

I have chosen to resign to uphold the integrity of this institution. I made history as the first female speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly and deeply cherished the solidarity freely offered to me during my tenure.

I am sincerely grateful to each of you for your unwavering support throughout my brief time in office. As I step down from the position of speaker, I remain committed to serving the people of Apapa 1 constituency.

I am not a quitter; I have taken this step to avoid further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment.

The party’s decision is supreme, and at this juncture, I take a bow as speaker. Thank you all.