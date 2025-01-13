BREAKING: Lagos Assembly swears in first female Speaker, Mojisola Meranda

The Lagos State House of Assembly swore in its first female Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, during a heated plenary session on Monday, January 13, following the impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Meranda, representing the Apapa 1 constituency, pledged transparency and diligence in her new role.

"I affirm that I will be faithful as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; that I will perform my functions honestly to the best of my ability, faithfully, and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," she declared during her oath of office.

Why Obasa was impeached

Obasa's impeachment was triggered by allegations of financial impropriety , including the withdrawal of ₦43.5 billion for lawmakers’ backup vehicles and other expenditures.

The exposé intensified demands for accountability and widened rifts within the Assembly.

Obasa hints at replacing Sanwo-Olu

Obasa, once a prominent figure in Lagos politics, had hinted at a potential governorship bid.

In 2024, he noted, “Becoming governor is secondary; it is something I have not given serious consideration. Nevertheless, that does not mean I am too young or lack experience to run.”

Despite his removal, Obasa urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members to focus on mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.

Meranda’s historic appointment ushers in a new chapter for the Lagos Assembly, which faces mounting challenges, including restoring public trust and navigating intensifying political dynamics.