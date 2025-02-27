Obasa's return looms, as Meranda's security aides reportedly withdrawn

Ousted speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa is set to return.

According to Daily Trust, the 52-year-old has had security details due to him as speaker restored, conversely, the current speaker Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, has had hers withdrawn.

Meranda was reportedly “unofficially” ousted from the Speaker’s seat during a meeting held by All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

Present at the crisis management meeting were Former National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; former Governor of Osun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Muiz Banire; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) among others.

Meranda was reportedly asked to vacate her seat for Obasa at the meeting.

It is widely believed that Obasa might return as the Speaker soon.

The 44-year-old succeeded Obasa following his impeachment, to become the first female speaker of the house.

“In truth, what they said was that Obasa’s removal was illegal and the lawmakers were directed at the meeting to go and return him,” a source reportedly said.

Following his impeachment, Obasa filed a motion at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court, against Meranda challenging the legality of his removal.

Earlier this month, chaos broke out after the DSS stormed the premises of the House at Alausa, Ikeja, and environs.