You're not a member - ADC faction rejects David Mark as national chairman

The Nafiu Bala-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the emergence of former Senate President David Mark as head of the party’s new National Working Committee (NWC), insisting he is not a bona fide member.

In a statement on Friday, Aminu Alhassan, special assistant on public affairs to Bala, described the Mark-led NWC as a “clear violation” of the ADC’s constitution.

In July, opposition politicians and some ADC leaders adopted the party as the coalition platform for the 2027 elections. Figures in the coalition include former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Uche Secondus, ex-PDP national chairman; Nasir el-Rufai, former Kaduna governor; Peter Obi, 2023 LP presidential candidate; Rauf Aregbesola, ex-interior minister; Rotimi Amaechi, ex-transport minister; and Bolaji Abdullahi, former senatorial candidate.

On July 2, Ralph Nwosu, ADC founder and then-national chairman, announced the resignation of the NWC and endorsed Mark as interim leader. Coalition members have since written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Mark-led committee.

Alhassan stressed that only confirmed party members can hold leadership positions, noting that the ADC’s constitution is clear that anyone seeking such a role must first be a bona fide member and that this requirement cannot be overlooked or circumvented.