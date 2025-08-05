2027: Cracks in ADC as regional chairmen reject David Mark-led coalition

A major political rift has emerged in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a group of state chairmen condemned what they described as an “orchestrated political coup” led by former Senate President, Senator David Mark.

The coalition’s attempt to seize control of the party was branded a “blatant and reckless subversion” of Nigeria’s democratic principles.

In a fiery statement signed by Hon. Amb. Elias Adokwu and Hon. Godwin Alaku, the group denounced the move as an unconstitutional power grab.

“We unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms this desperate power grab, which represents not only an aberration of democratic norms but also a grave assault on our collective political values as a nation,” the statement read.

Describing the coalition as a “civilian junta”, the chairmen claimed the initiative lacked an ideological basis and sought control through “manipulation and backdoor dealings.”

Referencing a chilling 2011 statement from one of the coalition’s ringleaders, “if peaceful change is not possible, violent change is inevitable,” the chairmen warned, “It is only by the grace of God that our democracy survived then, and we must not allow such reckless adventurism to thrive now.”

They accused the coalition of attempting to fracture the party for selfish reasons, stating that “the ADC is not for sale, not for hijack, and certainly not a dumping ground for discredited power brokers.”

Calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise any illegal leadership changes, the group also urged the Nigerian public and civil society to resist what they called “creeping authoritarianism.”

The chairmen concluded: “We consider it our patriotic duty to defend the soul of the ADC and protect the sanctity of democratic structures in Nigeria.”