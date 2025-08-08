Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appealed to the former Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, Peter Obi, to consider a return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mohammed, who doubles as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, made the appeal while hosting Obi and members of the obedient team at the Government House in Bauchi on Friday, August 8, 2025.

He warned that all opposition political parties must be united ahead of the 2027 general election to give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a run for its money.

“We have to harmonise our interests in the interest of the people of Nigeria," he stated.

“The opposition must come together. This ADC, PDP and even the remaining political parties should come together.

“And we don’t even hate the present administration. We wish they would do better, but as I discussed with you, there’s no budget. There is no plan. Everything is about politics from day one.

“And we have to be cautious, not to disparage our people. We have to unite the opposition, our ego and our interests. So that we can present a common front to compete and to make sure that we go to the promised land.”

The Governor added that Nigerians are highly expectant ahead of the 2027 election, due to the hunger and hardship caused by the policies of the incumbent federal government.

“There is a lot of hunger and anger. And we don’t want to cause so many disparaging movements.

“So please come back. That’s where you belong. Don’t go anywhere that is in disarray,” he appealed to Obi.

Presidential Hopeful, Peter Obi and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed. Photo Credit: Umar Sani

Obi states reason for visiting Bauchi

For his part, the former Anambra State Governor said he was in Bauchi to interact with youths in colleges of health and the Almajiris, disclosing his satisfaction after interactions with the future leaders.

Obi expressed deep appreciation to Mohammed for what he described as a wonderful work in the education sector of the state.

“Our politics must change. “ It has to be politics of development, Politics of competence, politics of capacity and compassion, where we care for other people,” the Labour Party chieftain told journalists, maintaining that he visited Mohammed on a courtesy call “to talk about the problems of the country.” How can we solve it together?”