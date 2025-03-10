5 Surprising ways men’s health can affect pregnancy

When planning for a baby, much of the focus tends to be on the woman’s health. However, a man’s overall well-being is even more important in fertility, conception, and even the baby's health.

Factors such as diet, lifestyle, and medical conditions can significantly impact sperm quality, which in turn affects the chances of a healthy pregnancy.

Here are five surprising ways men’s health can influence pregnancy outcomes.

1. Sperm Quality and DNA Integrity

Sperm health is not just about quantity; quality matters just as much. Poor sperm motility (movement), morphology (shape), and DNA fragmentation can lead to difficulties in fertilisation, increased miscarriage risk, and developmental issues in the baby. Factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and exposure to toxins can damage sperm DNA, making it harder to conceive and sustain a healthy pregnancy.

2. Diet and Nutritional Deficiencies

What a man eats can significantly impact sperm health and fertility. Deficiencies in key nutrients such as zinc, vitamin C, folic acid, and antioxidants can reduce sperm count and motility. A diet rich in processed foods and trans fats can also negatively affect testosterone levels and sperm production.

On the other hand, consuming a balanced diet with plenty of leafy greens, lean protein, and healthy fats can improve fertility and support a successful pregnancy.

3. Stress and Mental Health

Chronic stress and poor mental health can lower testosterone levels and reduce sperm quality. High-stress levels trigger the release of cortisol, a hormone that negatively affects sperm production.

Additionally, anxiety and depression can lead to unhealthy habits such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption or poor sleep, all of which further reduce fertility. Managing stress through exercise, meditation, and adequate sleep can improve both physical and reproductive health.

4. Exposure to Environmental Toxins

Many men are unaware that their everyday environment can impact their fertility. Exposure to pesticides, heavy metals, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals (found in plastics and personal care products) can affect sperm count and quality.

Men who work in industries involving chemicals, radiation, or extreme heat (such as welding or manufacturing) may face a higher risk of fertility issues. Reducing exposure to these toxins and adopting a healthier lifestyle can improve sperm health and increase the chances of conception.

5. Underlying Medical Conditions

Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, and untreated infections, can significantly impact a man's fertility. Diabetes can lead to erectile dysfunction and poor sperm quality, while obesity is linked to lower testosterone levels and hormonal imbalances.

Additionally, untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause inflammation or blockages in the reproductive system, making conception more difficult. Regular health check-ups and timely medical interventions can help address these issues before they affect pregnancy.

Men’s health is just as important as women’s when it comes to conception and pregnancy. From diet and stress management to avoiding toxins and treating underlying conditions, taking proactive steps towards better health can improve fertility and lead to a healthier pregnancy.