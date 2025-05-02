20 gorgeous outfit ideas every 2025 Yoruba bride will love

Yoruba traditional weddings are a captivating blend of deep-rooted customs, colourful attires and vibrant celebration.

They represent more than the union of two people, they are a coming together of families. Every detail in the ceremony holds cultural significance, from the family introductions to the colorful procession and, of course, the cherished Eru Iyawo (Bride’s List).

Before any ring is offered, a Yoruba groom must visit the bride’s family to seek their blessing to marry their daughter. This is not just a formality; it’s a show of intent, honour, and humility. Only after this blessing can he propose.

Following the proposal, the next significant event is the family introduction. This is where both families, including extended members officially meet for the first time. The successful completion of this meeting sets the wedding planning into full gear.

Another key part of Yoruba traditional weddings is the Eru Iyawo — a list of engagement gifts given by the bride’s family to the groom and his people. This list, typically handed down by the eldest member of the bride’s family, contains items the groom must present on the wedding day.

Arguably, one of the most breathtaking moments in a Yoruba wedding is the bride’s entrance. When she is dressed in rich, often handwoven aso-oke fabric. Her attire typically consists of a fitted blouse (buba), a wrap skirt (iro), a wide head tie (gele), and a shoulder sash (ipele), all coordinated in dazzling colours and adorned with beads, gold jewelry, and sometimes coral accessories.