Woman with disability wins Miss Humanity crown at world pageant

Adijat Adebayo, a deaf animator and advocate, has been crowned Miss Humanity at the 10th edition of the Exquisite Queen Nigeria World beauty pageant.

According to a statement by the pageant's organisers, Light Work Media House Limited, Adebayo was the first deaf contestant in the pageant’s history.

The statement reads in part, “This milestone marks a significant step towards inclusivity and diversity in the pageant world – echoing the notion that inclusion is not charity, but a fundamental human right crucial for a fair, equitable, and thriving society.

“Adijat, who was the only deaf contestant among 14 female participants, showcased remarkable determination and passion throughout the competition. Her advocacy project— DEAFign Animation Academy— which is focused on empowering deaf teens with animation skills and creating specialised educational materials, earned the Best Advocacy award and impressed judges as well as members of the audience.”

Speaking on her record-setting win, Adebayo said the feat is a testament to her determination.

She said, “I am thrilled to have been part of this journey and to have had the opportunity to showcase my abilities and passion. This achievement isn’t just my personal triumph; it is a testament that determination can overcome any perceived limitation and a powerful statement that diversity enriches rather than diminishes the pageant experience.”

