PHOTOS: Miss Osun emerges winner of Miss World Nigeria 2025

Reigning Miss Osun Joy Mojisola Raimi has been crowned Miss World Nigeria 2025.

The beauty queen was crowned on Friday at the grand finale of the Miss World Nigeria 2025 pageant, which took place at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

A total of 37 contestants from across Nigeria competed for the coveted crown, but Osun State’s Raimi came out on top and went home with the title.

The contestants showcased their elegance in various attire, including native clothes and sportswear.

After the first stage, the contestants were trimmed down to 20 finalists, featuring strong contenders like Oluwatoyin Ibitoye (Miss Kogi), Shelly Usman (Miss Imo), and Mmesoma Anosike (Miss Adamawa).

The final round saw eventual winner, Raimi, face off against Miss Imo, Miss Ebonyi, Miss Abuja, and Miss Abia.

When asked about overcoming bullying, Raimi shared her inspiring story of growing up without a mother and facing harassment from her caregiver.

“As a child who grew up without a mother, I was intimidated and harassed by my caregiver who was supposed to stand in as my mother,” she said.

“She told me I would never amount to anything. But I am here today on this world stage doing what I know how to do best. And all I can say is whatever God has destined you to be, nobody can say otherwise.”

Raimi was crowned winner by Guy Murray-Bruce, COO of Silverbird Group, who praised her composure and advocacy.

As Miss World Nigeria 2025, Raimi will represent Nigeria at the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad, India.