Why people suddenly slump and die

In recent times, reports of seemingly healthy individuals suddenly collapsing and dying have left families, friends, and entire communities in shock.

These tragic events are often termed “sudden death” and can happen anywhere. Some of the most common cases happen while playing football, during exercise, watching football, while sleeping, at work, or even in the middle of a conversation.

The person slumps and dies just minutes after being seen hale and hearty. The next thing you see is 'RIP' on their photos and everyone sending condolence messages to the family. What exactly happens inside the body that snuffs out life so mercilessly and fast? Did they miss the signal or is it just that sudden?

What Is Sudden Death?

Sudden death is an unexpected natural death from a medical cause that occurs within a short time period, generally within an hour of the onset of symptoms or, in unwitnessed cases, within 24 hours of the person last being seen alive and well.

Major Causes of Sudden Death

1. Cardiac Arrest

This is the most common cause of sudden death and it occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating due to disturbances that are caused by: Coronary artery disease

Heart attacks

Cardiomyopathy (enlarged heart)

Arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat)

Congenital heart conditions

2. Stroke

A severe stroke can cause sudden death, especially if it leads to brain haemorrhage. Blood vessels burst or become blocked, cutting off oxygen to the brain.

3. Pulmonary Embolism

This occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery in the lungs and it often comes from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in the legs.

4. Aneurysm Rupture

This is usually caused by a bulge in a blood vessel that bursts and it happens commonly in the brain or aorta. This can lead to instant internal bleeding and death.

5. Undiagnosed Hypertension

High blood pressure can silently damage organs over time and this may lead to heart failure, stroke, or aneurysms without warning.

Other Causes Include:

Diabetes Complications - This is caused by low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) or diabetic ketoacidosis and can lead to unconsciousness and death if untreated.

Severe Asthma or Allergic Reaction (Anaphylaxis) - Airways can close quickly, cutting off oxygen supply.

Epileptic Seizures (SUDEP - Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy) - This is a rare but serious condition where an epilepsy patient dies suddenly without a clear cause.

Substance Abuse - Overdose of drugs like opioids, cocaine, or alcohol poisoning can cause heart failure or respiratory depression.

Heat Stroke or Extreme Dehydration - This particularly happens to athletes or workers in hot environments. It leads to organ failure if not treated urgently.

Infections (e.g., Sepsis, COVID-19 complications) - Severe infections can cause systemic shock and organ failure.

Genetic Disorders Conditions - Like Long QT Syndrome or Brugada Syndrome affect heart rhythm and may not show symptoms until it’s too late.

Trauma or Internal Injury - Sometimes, internal bleeding from a fall or accident can go unnoticed until collapse.

Warning Signs to Look Out For

While sudden death often happens with little or no warning, some subtle signs should not be ignored: Chest pain or tightness

Unexplained shortness of breath

Fainting or dizziness, especially during exertion

Irregular or rapid heartbeat

Fatigue or weakness (especially unusual tiredness)

Swelling in legs or feet

Sudden headache (could be a sign of aneurysm or stroke)

Vision changes or trouble speaking

Seizures in someone without a known history

Persistent coughing or wheezing

Numbness or tingling, especially on one side of the body

Who Is at Risk?

People with a family history of heart disease or sudden death

Individuals with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes

Smokers and heavy drinkers

Sedentary individuals

Athletes with undiagnosed heart conditions

Overweight or obese people

Older adults (though young people can also be at risk)

Those with chronic illnesses or poor health habits

8 Ways To Prevent Sudden Death

Regular Health Check-ups - Know your numbers: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar. Get ECGs, echocardiograms, and stress tests if advised. Also, screen for hereditary or congenital heart issues. Heart-Healthy Lifestyle - Exercise regularly (at least 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly). Eat a balanced diet: fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains. Avoid trans fats, excessive sugar, and salt. Manage Stress - Chronic stress impacts heart health. Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga. Quit Smoking and Limit Alcohol - Smoking and excessive drinking increase the risk of cardiac and respiratory issues. Watch for Symptoms - Never ignore chest pain, fainting, or difficulty breathing. See a doctor immediately if you notice anything unusual. Get Trained in CPR - If someone collapses, CPR can double or triple their chances of survival before emergency services arrive. Use of Medical Devices (for High-Risk Individuals) - Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) may be recommended for those at high risk of cardiac arrest. Take Prescribed Medications Seriously

Laughter has also been prescribed as a tool that helps to reduce the risk of high blood pressure and heart attack by regulating stress hormones. According to the British Heart Foundation, sharing a laugh with friends or enjoying your favourite comedy show doesn’t just lift your mood, it also boosts heart health.

A 2023 study led by Brazilian professor Marco Saffi found that people with coronary heart disease who regularly watched comedy shows experienced better heart and circulatory health than those who watched serious documentaries. The study further revealed that laughter therapy improved circulation and heart function. It allowed the arteries to expand more easily, enhancing oxygen flow throughout the body.

Sudden death is tragic, but listening to your body, and staying informed about your health can save your life.