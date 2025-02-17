Losing someone we love is one of the hardest things in life. During such moments, kind words can bring comfort and support to those grieving.

It’s not always easy to know what to say, but even a simple message can mean a lot. Whether you’re sending a text, writing a card, or speaking in person, thoughtful condolences show that you care.

Here, we’ve gathered 100 messages to help you express your sympathy. These words can provide comfort and remind the grieving person that they are not alone.

Condolence messages for a friend

I am so sorry for your loss. I am here for you. My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. I cannot imagine the pain you are feeling, but please know I care. Thinking of you and sending you love and strength. You are in my thoughts and prayers. If you need anything, I am always here for you. May your loved one rest in peace. I know how much they meant to you. My deepest sympathies. Wishing you comfort and peace in the days ahead. Grief is heavy, but you don’t have to carry it alone.

Condolence messages for a family member

I am deeply sorry for your loss. I love you and am here for you. No words can ease the pain, but please know you are not alone. Our family is with you in love and support. Your loved one will always be in our hearts. May you find strength in the love around you. I wish I could take away your pain. Sending you hugs. We will always remember them with love. Please know I am only a phone call away. You are not alone in this sorrow. May the love of family and friends comfort you.

Condolence messages for the loss of a parent

Losing a parent is heartbreaking. I am truly sorry. Your mother/father was a wonderful person. May their soul rest in peace. I pray that beautiful memories bring you comfort. I know how much they loved you. They will always be in your heart. You are not alone; I am here for you. Sending my love and deepest sympathy. Wishing you peace and strength. Thinking of you during this difficult time.

Condolence messages for the loss of a spouse

I am so sorry for your loss. My heart aches for you. No words can express my sorrow for you. Your love was beautiful, and their memory will live on. Take all the time you need to heal. I cannot imagine your pain, but I am here for you. May their soul rest peacefully. Your partner will always be with you in spirit. Love and light to you during this time. I am just a call away whenever you need me. Please know you are not alone.

Condolence messages for the loss of a child

My heart breaks for you. I am so sorry. I cannot begin to imagine your pain. Your child was a blessing, and they will never be forgotten. May you find strength in love and support. My deepest condolences for this unimaginable loss. You are in my prayers and thoughts. Sending you so much love and warmth. I am here whenever you need to talk. Your little one brought joy to so many. Wishing you comfort and healing.

Religious condolence messages

May God’s love bring you peace. I pray for your strength and comfort. May their soul rest in eternal peace. God is with you during this hard time. I pray you find solace in faith. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. May your loved one find rest in God’s arms. Lean on your faith to get through this. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted. You are in my prayers.

Condolence messages for a colleague or boss

I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you. Please accept my deepest condolences. Wishing you peace and comfort. If you need time off, please take it. We are thinking of you during this time. May their memory bring you strength. You are in our thoughts and prayers. We are here to support you. Please do not hesitate to reach out. Sending my deepest sympathies.

Short and simple condolence messages

I am sorry for your loss. My heart is with you. You are in my thoughts. Sending love and prayers. I am here for you. May you find comfort. Thinking of you always. My deepest sympathy. Love and light to you. Rest in peace.

Condolence messages for a difficult loss

There are no words, but I am here for you. I cannot take away your pain, but I can offer my love. You are not alone in this. I am just a call away if you need me. Grief is a journey; I will walk it with you. May you find light in the darkness. Your loss is felt by so many. Take things one day at a time. You are surrounded by love. I wish you strength and healing.

Condolence messages to offer help

If you need anything, I am here. Please don’t hesitate to reach out. I can help with anything you need. Let me know if you need a shoulder to lean on. I am here to listen whenever you are ready. You don’t have to go through this alone. I can help with errands if needed. Just say the word, and I will be there. You are loved and supported. Take your time to heal; I will be here for you.

Grief is painful, but knowing that people care can make a difference. If you ever struggle to find the right words, let your heart guide you.