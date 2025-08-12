Nigerians demand equal punishment for Ibom Air passenger and KWAM 1

The remand of a female passenger, Comfort Emmanson, at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly assaulting an Ibom Air cabin crew member and security officers has ignited a wave of outrage over perceived double standards in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The incident occurred on a Uyo–Lagos flight on Sunday, with viral videos showing Emmanson slapping and kicking airline and airport officials, including a female hostess, after allegedly refusing repeated instructions to switch off her phone before take-off.

One clip showed her being dragged off the aircraft by security operatives. Ibom Air claimed she nearly used an onboard fire extinguisher to attack staff before being restrained.

In a statement, the airline confirmed it had reported the matter to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and imposed a permanent travel ban.

“Ibom Air has since submitted a report on the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and placed a travel restriction on Ms Emmanson, who will no longer be permitted to fly on any of our aircraft,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, confirmed she had been charged in court.

“All the more reason the flying public should be more careful—the unruly passenger… has been charged to court, and she’s now cooling off in Kirikiri,” Moshood said on X (formerly Twitter).

Social Media Fumes Over KWAM 1 Comparison

Angry Protesters. [Getty Images]

However, the swift punishment sparked widespread criticism, with many comparing it to the case of Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, also known as KWAM 1, who allegedly obstructed a ValueJet flight in Abuja last week but has not faced legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media was awash with comments accusing authorities of selective enforcement.

X user @EmmyPromise71 wrote: “Some animals are more equal than others. Nigeria is my country.”

Another, @Ronaldnziroma, argued: “KWAM 1 assaulted an air hostess and the pilot… and he is at home chilling.”

Similarly, @yongmayor added: “KWAM 1 poured alcohol on a pilot, yet got away with just an apology… Nigerian laws are only written for the poor.”

Former presidential aide Paul Ibe described the case as a test of Nigeria’s fairness: “Why was KWAM 1 also not bundled out… when he obstructed ValueJet operations? Maybe it was because Comfort is not a friend of the president… The world, especially the international aviation body, is watching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Facebook, user Simeon Owomorinle questioned: “If this one could be remanded in prison, what about K1?”

Oma Kantaga quipped, “When K1 did his thing, it was a rich man’s thing. Poor man pikin go copy… come fail exam.”

Some, like Sanni Adeyemi, focused on the incident itself, suggesting Emmanson’s behaviour was opportunistic: “She didn’t throw tantrums where she left from. On landing in Lagos, she began to misbehave.”

Others broadened the debate, with Toc Emmar saying: “Let them do the same to K1 and Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole started Nigeria on a path of selective justice.”

As public calls for equal treatment mounted, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) issued a reminder urging all passengers to comply with aviation laws, warning that violations could lead to prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT