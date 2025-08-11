Ibom Air bans passenger for life after violent onboard assault on crew

Ibom Airlines Limited has permanently banned a passenger, identified as Ms. Comfort Emmanson, after she was captured in a viral video physically assaulting crew members during and after a flight from Uyo to Lagos.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 10, and began shortly before take-off, when the Purser instructed Ms. Emmanson to switch off her mobile phone in line with standard aviation safety procedures.

According to the airline, she “bluntly refused” to comply until the Pilot-in-Command made an announcement, prompting a fellow passenger to turn off the device.

“This action prompted a verbal tirade from Ms. Emmanson. The situation was eventually calmed, and the flight departed as scheduled,” the airline said in a statement on Monday, August 11.

However, the confrontation escalated upon arrival in Lagos. Ibom Air reported that Ms. Emmanson waited until all passengers had disembarked before confronting the Purser.

Passenger tore wig, slapped crew, attacked security

She allegedly stepped on her, tore off her wig, removed her glasses, threw them to the floor, and repeatedly slapped her. When another cabin crew member tried to intervene, she allegedly slapped her as well.

The airline further claimed that Ms. Emmanson attempted to remove a fire extinguisher “with an intention to damage and ground the aircraft.” Airport security was immediately alerted.

“Before security could arrive, the Purser, as seen in the viral video, prevented the passenger from leaving the aircraft.

“The arrival of Ibom Air security personnel did not deter the passenger, as she attacked them too… She was restrained and removed from the aircraft by force,” the statement noted.

The passenger was later taken into custody by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) security and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

Ibom Air confirmed it has submitted a detailed incident report to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and imposed a permanent travel restriction on Ms. Emmanson.

Ibom Air enforces zero tolerance for violence

The airline reiterated its “zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unruly or violent conduct that threatens the safety of passengers, crew, or equipment,” vowing the “strongest possible response, including legal action and permanent restriction from our services.”

