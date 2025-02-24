10 common travel mistakes Nigerians make

Many Nigerians make avoidable mistakes when planning their trips, leading to visa denials, missed flights, financial losses, or even security risks.

Understanding these common travel mistakes can help you have a smooth journey, including expert tips on how to avoid them.

1. Not Checking Visa and Entry Requirements

One of the biggest mistakes Nigerians make is assuming that visa policies are the same for all countries. Some travellers arrive at the airport only to be denied boarding because they lack the right visa or travel documents.

How to Avoid It:

Check visa requirements for your destination well in advance.

Ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your travel date.

Confirm whether you need a transit visa if you have a layover in another country.

Have all required documents (bank statements, hotel bookings, return tickets, etc.) ready before your visa appointment.

2. Booking Flights Without Checking Transit Rules

Some countries require transit visas even if you’re not leaving the airport. Many Nigerians book the cheapest flights without checking layover policies and get stranded at transit airports.

How to Avoid It:

Research whether your layover country requires a transit visa.

Choose flights with layovers in visa-free countries for Nigerians.

Book direct flights when possible to avoid unnecessary stopovers.

3. Overpacking or Exceeding Baggage Allowance

Many Nigerian travellers exceed baggage limits, leading to expensive extra charges or having to leave items behind.

How to Avoid It:

Check your airline’s baggage allowance before packing.

Weigh your bags at home to avoid surprises at the airport.

If carrying food items, ensure they are allowed in your destination country.

4. Arriving Late at the Airport

Underestimating Lagos or Abuja traffic has caused many travellers to miss their flights. Airport queues for security checks, immigration, and baggage drop-off can also cause delays.

How to Avoid It:

Arrive 3 hours before international flights and 2 hours before domestic flights.

Stay in a hotel near the airport if you have an early morning flight.

Consider alternative routes to avoid traffic jams.

5. Exchanging Money at the Airport or Not Carrying Enough Cash

Airport forex bureaus usually offer poor exchange rates. Also, some Nigerian debit cards may not work in certain countries, leaving travellers stranded without cash.

How to Avoid It:

Exchange some naira to dollars, euros, or pounds before your trip.

Use multi-currency travel cards instead of relying only on Nigerian bank cards.

Withdraw money at official forex exchanges or ATMs at your destination.

ALSO READ: 10 places you need to travel to if you have an adventurous soul

6. Ignoring Travel Insurance and Health Requirements

Many Nigerians overlook travel insurance, thinking it’s unnecessary until they fall sick abroad and face expensive medical bills.

How to Avoid It:

Purchase travel insurance that covers medical emergencies, lost luggage, and trip cancellations.

If traveling to countries that require Yellow Fever vaccination, ensure you have a valid Yellow Card.

Carry any prescribed medications and a doctor’s note if necessary.

7. Not Researching Local Laws and Customs

Some Nigerians assume what’s acceptable in Nigeria is allowed everywhere. However, some behaviors like public displays of affection, dress codes, or chewing gum are banned in certain countries.

How to Avoid It:

Research local laws and customs before you travel.

Dress appropriately, especially in conservative countries.

Avoid illegal activities like drug trafficking, which can lead to serious legal trouble abroad.

8. Using Public Wi-Fi Without Security Precautions

Public Wi-Fi at airports, hotels, or cafes can expose you to cybersecurity risks, allowing hackers to steal personal or banking information.

How to Avoid It:

Avoid logging into sensitive accounts (e.g., online banking) on public Wi-Fi.

Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) for safe browsing.

Stick to mobile data or a portable Wi-Fi device if possible.

9. Not Booking Accommodation in Advance

Some travellers assume they’ll find hotels after arrival, only to face fully booked hotels or high last-minute prices.

How to Avoid It:

Book at least the first few nights of accommodation before arrival.

Use popular platforms or direct hotel websites to book.

Read hotel reviews to avoid scams or bad experiences.

10. Forgetting to Inform Your Bank About International Travel

Some Nigerian travellers get stranded because their banks block their cards for “suspicious foreign transactions.”

How to Avoid It:

Notify your bank before traveling to avoid card restrictions.

Carry alternative payment methods (a backup debit card, credit card, or travel cash).

Download your bank’s mobile app for easy transaction monitoring.