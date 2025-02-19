Smelly feet, also known as bromodosis, is a common issue that many people deal with, yet no one really talks about.
It’s that awkward moment when you take off your sneakers after a workout, or kick off your heels at home, only to realise your feet aren’t exactly… fresh.
But what exactly causes this embarrassing odour? Is it the shoes? The socks? Or something happening inside your body?
Why do feet smell?
Your feet have more sweat glands than any other part of your body—about 250,000 per foot! But sweat itself doesn’t smell. The real reason? Bacteria.
Here’s how it works: Your feet sweat a lot, especially when enclosed in shoes for hours. Sweat creates a warm, damp environment, which bacteria love. Bacteria feed on sweat and dead skin, releasing smelly acids as waste.
The result? That familiar stinky feet smell.
The longer your feet are trapped in shoes, the more bacteria multiply. And if your shoes or socks aren’t breathable, the problem gets even worse.
Things that make foot odour worse
Wearing the same shoes every day – Shoes absorb sweat, and if they don’t dry out properly, they start to smell.
Cheap synthetic shoes – Materials that don’t allow air circulation trap moisture, encouraging bacteria.
Cotton socks – Cotton absorbs sweat but doesn’t dry quickly, creating a breeding ground for bacteria.
Going sockless – Your feet rub directly against shoes, making them sweaty faster.
Hormones & stress – Your body produces more sweat when you’re stressed or going through hormonal changes.
ALSO READ: 7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands
How to keep your feet fresh all day
1. Wear breathable shoes
Opt for leather or mesh shoes instead of synthetic materials. These allow air to circulate, preventing sweat build-up.
2. Rotate your shoes
Don’t wear the same pair two days in a row. Let them dry out completely before wearing them again.
3. Choose the right socks
Switch from cotton socks to moisture-wicking ones made of wool, bamboo, or synthetic blends. They dry faster and keep your feet cooler.
4. Wash your feet properly
Rinse with warm water and antibacterial soap daily. Don’t forget to scrub in between your toes where bacteria love to hide.
5. Use foot powder or antiperspirant
Foot powders absorb moisture, while antiperspirants block sweat production. Try applying a little baby powder, cornstarch, or foot spray before putting on socks.
6 Let your feet breathe
Whenever possible, take off your shoes and let your feet air out. If you’re home, go barefoot or wear open-toed slippers.
When to see a doctor
If your feet still smell no matter what you do, it could be due to an underlying condition like a fungal infection or excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis). If the odour is extreme or comes with itching, peeling, or skin cracks, visit a dermatologist or podiatrist for expert advice.
ALSO READ: How to prevent white, cracked feet