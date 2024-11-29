How to prevent white, cracked feet during harmattan

One of the many ways to know harmattan season has arrived is how white people’s feet become.

Harmattan is one of the driest seasons in the year, and it usually results in dry, cracked, and crusty feet, especially the heel.

How to make sure your feet aren’t ashy and crusty during harmattan

1. Wash and moisturise your feet

You need to make sure your feet are clean feet because they can get dusty and dirty during harmattan because of the lack of sweat.

After washing, moisturise your feet with an oil-based cream or simply use Vaseline.

2. Wear socks

Wearing socks to bed during the day helps keep your feet from drying out after bathing.

If you wear them at night, you will notice that in the morning, your feet will feel considerably softer and smoother because it accelerates the moisturising process.

3. Use the right moisturiser

To seal in moisture and avoid cracks, you should also spend money on a quality oil-based foot cream.

You can also use natural products like cocoa butter and shea butter.

4. Don’t rub or scratch your feet

Avoid rubbing or scratching the foot. Scratching the feet makes them look rough, crusty, and whitish.

5. Exfoliate your heels

To prevent cracked heels, use a pumice stone in the shower or foot scrubs to exfoliate your heels.

This will keep them soft, smooth, and crack-free throughout the day and harmattan season.