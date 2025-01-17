10 freaky and naughty things to try in the bedroom

You. Me. Bed. Now.

That's the energy you should bring to your sex life after you have digested the 10 freaky things you can do to spice up your sex life.

1. Blindfold Your Partner

Then use your fingertips, lips, or a feather to trace their body. Include light whispers and unexpected kisses.

2. Act Out a Sexual Fantasy

Bring your fantasies to life by exploring shared desires. Common fantasies include: role-playing scenarios like teacher-student , boss-employee or adventurous sex.

3. Introduce a Sex Toy or Two

From vibrators to cock rings, sex toys can add variety and excitement. Start with simple toys like handheld vibrators or explore more daring options like strap-on .

4. Play a Sexy Game

Turn up the heat with games like: strip poker, dirty truth or dare.

5. Play With Temperature

Introduce hot and cold sensations for a thrilling sensory adventure. Run an ice cube along your partner’s skin for a cooling effect or use warm massage oils or candles for soothing heat.

6. Reading Erotica Together

Take turns reading erotic stories aloud to introduce new ideas and scenarios into your sex life.

7. Naughty Messages

Build anticipation throughout the day by exchanging teasing texts or explicit messages. This playful banter starts the passion long before you’re even in the bedroom.

8. Fantasy Jar

Create a jar filled with fantasies or sexual activities written on slips of paper. Take turns pulling one out to add spontaneity and surprise to your intimacy.

9. Secret Codes

Develop playful, discreet signals to communicate your desires. A specific word, gesture, or wink can create excitement and keep the passion alive even when you’re apart.

10. Multiple Orgasms

Explore techniques like edging or continuous stimulation to achieve multiple orgasms.

Enough talk, go on and explore these techniques with your partner to unlock new levels of pleasure and satisfaction.