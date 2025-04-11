The most obese country in the world revealed (2025 Report)

According to the latest data from the World Population Review (WPR) and the Global Obesity Observatory (GOO), American Samoa tops the list as the country with the most obese people in the world.

Obesity is a global health challenge but in some countries like American Samoa, it's more than just a concern; it’s an epidemic. American Samoa has a staggering 80.2% of its adult population classified as obese. American Samoa is an unincorporated territory of the United States. This means that its residents are U.S. nationals, not citizens and they do not have the right to vote in U.S. presidential elections.

Understanding Obesity

Obesity is medically defined as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or more. BMI is calculated by dividing a person’s weight by the square of their height. After you calculate your BMI, find below your category:

BMI 25–29.9: Overweight

BMI 30–34.9: Obese (Class 1)

BMI 35–39.9: Obese (Class 2)

BMI 40+: Morbidly obese (Class 3)

In American Samoa, nearly 4 out of 5 adults fall into these obesity categories, making it the most obese nation on earth by population percentage.

Why are American Samoans So Obese?

There are various reasons for this phenomenon. Let's look at some of the most plausible ones below.

1. Dietary Shifts from Traditional to Western Foods

Historically, the traditional Samoan diet was based on root vegetables, fruits, fresh fish, and coconut. However with increased globalisation and American influence, diets have shifted dramatically. Imported foods especially fast food, processed snacks, sugary drinks, and fried items have become the norm.

2. Sedentary Lifestyle

With modernisation, there's been a drop in physically demanding activities like fishing and farming. More people now work sedentary jobs or spend long hours indoors, reducing overall energy expenditure.

3. Genetic Predisposition

Some studies suggest that Pacific Islanders may have a genetic predisposition that favours fat storage, which historically would have helped them survive food shortages. In today’s food-abundant environment, however, this trait may contribute to higher obesity rates.

Other Countries on the List

Besides American Samoa, the top 10 most obese countries (by adult percentage) include: Tonga – 77.1%

Wallis and Futuna – 70.4%

Cook Islands – 69.8%

Tokelau – 63.4%

Tuvalu – 50%

Niue – 61%

Nauru – 58.1%

Kiribati – 56.7%

French Polynesia – 48.4%

Saint Kitts and Nevis – 45%

The majority of these countries are located in the South Pacific, with only a few exceptions like Saint Kitts and Nevis and Egypt.

How to Avoid Obesity

Eat Whole Foods: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reduce processed foods, sugary drinks, and snacks. Stay Active: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week—walking, dancing, swimming, cycling, or even cleaning counts! Practice Portion Control: Avoid oversized portions, especially at restaurants. Use smaller plates and stop eating when full. Get Enough Sleep: Poor sleep disrupts hormones that regulate hunger and appetite. Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep per night. Manage Stress: Chronic stress can lead to emotional eating and weight gain. Practise meditation, deep breathing, or hobbies to stay grounded. Limit Alcohol and Sugary Drinks: These are high in empty calories and can cause fat to accumulate, especially around the abdomen.

Top 10 Least Obese Countries (by average BMI)

Eritrea 20.6 Ethiopia 20.73 Madagascar 21.34 Timor-Leste 21.35 Bangladesh 21.76 Burundi 21.77 India 21.88 Niger 21.89 Vietnam 21.910 Chad 21.9

Most of these countries face poverty, food scarcity, and malnutrition, which unfortunately contributes to their low average BMI, not necessarily healthy leanness.

Obesity isn’t just about willpower or personal choice, it’s influenced by environment, culture, genetics, and economy. While the statistics are concerning, they also offer a powerful opportunity for change. With awareness, policy change, and individual responsibility, the tide of obesity can be turned.