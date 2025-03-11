Why some people never gain weight no matter how much they eat

Have you ever met someone who can eat whatever they want, Chocolates, burgers, fries, pizza, and desserts, without gaining a single kilo? Meanwhile, you on the other hand, seem to gain weight just by looking at food. It can be frustrating and even unfair for those who struggle with weight gain or loss. But why does this happen? Is it magic, luck, or just good genetics?

The truth is, there are scientific reasons behind this. Let’s discuss why some people remain slim no matter what they eat and why it’s not always as fun as it seems. If you've ever wondered why your skinny friend can devour three plates of food without changing size, keep reading. 1. Fast metabolism One of the biggest reasons some people never gain weight is because of their metabolism—the process by which the body converts food into energy. Some people have a fast metabolism, meaning they burn calories at a high rate, even when resting. This can be due to genetics, muscle mass, or an active lifestyle. People with a naturally high metabolic rate don’t store as much fat, no matter how much they eat.

2. Genetics If your parents are naturally slim, chances are, you might be too. Genetics play a major role in body weight and fat storage. Some people inherit genes that make them more resistant to weight gain. Scientists have identified genes that influence how the body processes fat, how much energy it burns, and how it regulates hunger. This means that for some people, staying slim is simply written in their DNA. They don’t have to worry about counting calories or hitting the gym daily, it’s just how their body is built. However, this doesn’t necessarily translate to being healthy. They may be slim but still unhealthy.

3. Gut bacteria Believe it or not, the bacteria living in your gut (intestines) can affect your weight. Studies show that some people have gut bacteria that help break down food more efficiently, leading to less fat storage. On the other hand, some people have bacteria that make the body store more fat, even if they eat the same amount as someone else. This explains why two people can have the same diet but different body weights. 4. Active lifestyle Some people are naturally more active than others without even realising it. They fidget, walk around more, or have physically demanding jobs that keep them burning calories throughout the day. For example, someone who constantly moves their legs, taps their fingers, or walks everywhere will burn more calories than someone who sits at a desk all day. This is called Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT)—small movements that add up and burn calories.

5. Appetite and eating habits

Not everyone has the same appetite. Some people get full quickly, while others have a natural tendency to eat smaller portions.

Appetite is controlled by hormones like ghrelin (hunger hormone) and leptin (fullness hormone). Some people naturally produce more leptin, which makes them feel full faster. Additionally, people who eat high-protein or fibre-rich foods tend to stay full longer, making it harder to overeat. So, while it may look like they eat a lot, they might not actually be consuming as many calories as it seems.

Is it a blessing or a curse? It may seem like a dream to eat anything without gaining weight, but it’s not always a blessing. Some naturally slim people struggle to gain muscle, feel weak, or even face health issues due to a fast metabolism or medical conditions. Plus, just because someone doesn’t gain weight doesn’t mean they’re eating healthy. Thin people can also have high cholesterol, diabetes, or other health risks if they consume too much junk food. Whether you gain weight easily or struggle to put on a single kilo, the most important thing is to eat a balanced diet, stay active, and focus on being healthy rather than just the number on the scale.