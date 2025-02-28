It's Illegal to be fat in Japan: FACT or MYTH?

Japan takes health seriously, so much so that they have a law regulating waist sizes!

Japan is known for its long life expectancy, healthy lifestyle, and low obesity rates. But did you know that they achieved that by enacting a law? This law, often referred to as the “Metabo Law,” was introduced to combat obesity and promote public health.

What is the Metabo Law?

The Metabo Law was introduced in 2008 as part of Japan’s efforts to reduce obesity-related health risks, such as diabetes and heart disease. Under this law, companies and local governments are required to measure the waistlines of citizens aged 40 to 74 as part of annual health check-ups. If a person’s waistline exceeds the government’s set limits of 33.5 inches for men and 35.4 inches for women, they may be required to undergo counseling and lifestyle intervention programs to improve their health.

However, the law does not impose fines or criminal charges on individuals for being overweight. Instead, it penalizes companies and local governments if too many of their employees or residents exceed the waistline limits. Employers are encouraged to promote healthier lifestyles among their workers to avoid financial penalties.

Why Was This Law Introduced?

The government saw a rising trend in lifestyle diseases due to poor diets and sedentary habits so the Metabo Law was created to reduce the risk of obesity-related illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The law was also introduced to encourage individuals to adopt healthier habits, including better diets and regular exercise and consequently reduce healthcare costs associated with treating chronic illnesses linked to obesity.

Does This Mean You Can Be Arrested for Being Overweight?

No, Japan does not arrest or fine individuals for being overweight. The Metabo Law is a preventive health measure, not a strict legal punishment. Its goal is to reduce obesity rates through education and lifestyle changes, rather than punishing people for their body size.

It's A Must To Exercise At Work!

Because Japan has the world’s fastest ageing populations, many Japanese companies encourage and implement exercise breaks in a hope to keep their employees healthy and productive. The government also wants to take up this exercise drill into their campus to keep the citizens healthy as the growing number of retirees with health issues is a serious concern in Japan.

Since the law’s introduction, Japan’s obesity rates have remained one of the lowest in the world. 10.5% of the men and 14.5% of the women in the US for example are obese; in contrast, obesity is almost nonexistent among older persons in Japan: only 0.9% of Japanese men and 2.3% of Japanese women are obese. While it’s difficult to determine if the law alone is responsible for this, it has certainly contributed to a stronger public health culture and awareness of obesity-related risks.