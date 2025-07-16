What Buhari told me before 2023 election - Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in 2023, has revealed what the late former President Muhammadu Buhari told him in the days leading up to the last general elections.

Obi made the revelation while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Fidau prayer for Buhari at the latter's residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Recalling his meeting with Buhari during the 2023 campaigns, the former Anambra State Governor said the then-President urged him to prioritise the welfare of Nigeria's downtrodden.

“I had the opportunity of meeting him while I was campaigning, and I remember his words to this day: ‘Please care for the poor Nigerians’. That’s what I always remember,” he recounted.

Obi also affirmed that the deceased served the country to the best of his ability, adding that he was sincere about his care for the poor.

“And I believe he did his best within his capacity. I remember vividly his sincere appeal for fighting and caring for the poor,” he stated.

Obi explains reason for missing Buhari's funeral

The former President breathed his last at a London hospital on Sunday, succumbing to a prolonged sickness.

He was buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday, in a ceremony attended by President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and top government officials and associates.

However, Obi was absent from the event, drawing criticism from some Nigerians on social media. Addressing the issue, Obi said his absence at the burial was due to flight restrictions to the North-West state.

He explained that the combination of unavailable flights and restricted air traffic to accommodate high-level dignitaries led to his inability to make the trip on Tuesday.

“Yes, it was difficult to come here yesterday because there were no flights,” Obi said.

“Even if you had a flight, you couldn’t land at Katsina Airport. It was all closed because of the number of dignitaries attending the burial.”

While reflecting on Buhari's demise, the Labour Party chieftain noted that the death serves as a solemn reminder of the transient nature of power and life itself.