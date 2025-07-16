VIDEO: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, others gather in Daura for Buhari’s fidau prayer

Prominent Nigerian leaders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former presidential candidate Peter Obi, gathered in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday, July 16, for the Fidau prayer in honour of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The prayer, held at about 12:34 p.m., was led by Imam Yazid and featured recitations from the Holy Qur’an and charitable acts in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Buhari, who passed away on Sunday in a London hospital, was buried in Daura on Tuesday, July 15, with President Bola Tinubu in attendance.

Also present at the solemn ceremony were Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former governor Aminu Bello Masari, and ex-aviation minister Hadi Sirika.

Religious and traditional leaders, including the Emir of Daura, HRH Faruk Umar Faruk, were also in attendance. The gathering prayed for Buhari’s eternal peace and admission into Aljanna Firdausi.

Special prayers were also offered for national peace, divine guidance for Nigerian leaders, and a reduction in food prices to alleviate citizens’ suffering.

Speaking after the prayer, Vice President Shettima described Buhari’s death as “not only a loss to Daura or Katsina State, but to the nation and the entire African continent.”

He added, “The late president is not an ordinary person… we will return tomorrow for another prayer of this type.”

In Islam, Fidau prayer, also known as “Fidyah,” is a charitable and prayerful act performed for the deceased, typically on select days following their death.