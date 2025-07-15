BREAKING: Buhari laid to rest in Daura as Tinubu leads State farewell

Former President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest on Tuesday, July 15, at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, drawing an emotional close to a chapter in Nigeria’s political history.

The late President's body arrived in Nigeria from the United Kingdom earlier in the day and was received with full state honours at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina.

President Bola Tinubu, who flew in from Abuja, arrived at 1:42 p.m. and was on hand to personally receive the remains of his predecessor.

A guard of honour was mounted for the Commander-in-Chief, shortly before the Nigerian Air Force plane transporting Buhari’s body touched down at 1:51 p.m.

According to family sources, the body was first taken to Buhari’s Daura residence, where his immediate family and close relatives offered a private farewell.

A few solemn moments were observed before the casket was moved to the community’s central prayer ground for the final rites.

“It was a dignified and peaceful farewell,” a family member told reporters. “We are grateful he returned home and was buried according to his wishes.”

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s President from 2015 to 2023, died in a London hospital on Sunday, 13 July 2025, after a prolonged illness.

His passing triggered tributes from global leaders and Nigerians across political divides.

In a brief remark at the airport, President Tinubu described his predecessor as “a patriot who loved Nigeria till his last breath.”

Security was tight in and around Daura, as thousands gathered quietly to witness the late leader’s final journey.

Traditional rulers, senior government officials, and members of the armed forces were present to pay their respects.