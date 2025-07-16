2027 presidential aspirant Peter Obi has explained the circumstances that prevented him from attending the burial ceremony of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari, who passed away in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, 2025, after a prolonged illness, was laid to rest at his residence in his hometown of Daura on Tuesday.

The state event was attended by President Bola Tinubu , his Vice President, Kashim Shettima , and politicians from across all political divides, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai .

However, Obi was conspicuously missing, which sparked criticism on social media, especially from Buhari loyalists.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential aspirant eventually made the journey to Katsina on Wednesday to pay his last respects to the departed former president.

Obi reveals what Buhari told him in 2023

Flights couldn't land at Katsina Airport - Obi explains why he missed Buhari's funeral

Speaking to journalists after the condolence visit to Buhari’s family, Obi explained his absence at the burial, blaming the development on flight restrictions to the North-West state.

He explained that the combination of unavailable flights and restricted air traffic to accommodate high-level dignitaries led to his inability to make the trip on Tuesday.

“Yes, it was difficult to come here yesterday because there were no flights,” Obi said.

“Even if you had a flight, you couldn’t land at Katsina Airport. It was all closed because of the number of dignitaries attending the burial.”

However, Obi stressed that paying respects to the dead doesn't end on the day of burial, noting that his visit was still within the traditional mourning period.

“It is believed that the mourning continues today and tomorrow. Whoever comes today or tomorrow is still part of the mourning,” he added.

Speaking further, the former Anambra State Governor recalled his interaction with Buhari in the days leading to the 2023 presidential election, saying the deceased had urged him to prioritise the welfare of Nigeria's poor.

“I had the opportunity of meeting him while I was campaigning, and I remember his words to this day: ‘Please care for the poor Nigerians’. That’s what I always remember,” he stated.

“And I believe he did his best within his capacity. I remember vividly his sincere appeal for fighting and caring for the poor.”

Reflecting on the former President's death, the 2027 hopeful said Buhari's passing serves as a solemn reminder of the transient nature of power and life itself.