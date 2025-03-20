10 worthless currencies in 2025 - Two African countries are on this list

A weak currency is one that has a low or declining value compared to other global currencies.

When a currency weakens, it can significantly impact a country’s economy, leading to higher import costs, reduced purchasing power, and financial instability for businesses and citizens alike.

This weakness can result from various factors, including economic mismanagement, soaring inflation, political instability, trade imbalances, and external economic shocks such as global recessions or sanctions.

In 2025, these are the 10 weakest currencies in the world:

1. Lebanese Pound

Lebanon has the world’s weakest currency in 2025. Since 2019, Lebanon has been facing a severe financial crisis due to government mismanagement, corruption, and political instability. Inflation skyrocketed, and a banking sector meltdown wiped out savings, leaving the Lebanese pound the weakest in the world.

Another reason why the Lebanon pound is the weakest in the world is also due to the ongoing conflict in the region which has led to economic sanctions from world leaders.

2. Iranian Rial

Iran's currency has been suffering for years due to heavy economic sanctions imposed by the US and its allies. Dollars are in great demand in Iran because they are in serious need of imports and they need dollars to buy them from outside and these sanctions make it hard for them to earn dollars.

The collapse of the Iran nuclear deal, political instability, and a struggling oil sector have also made things worse. Hyperinflation and a lack of foreign investment continue to drive the rial’s value down, making it the second-weakest currency in 2025.

3. Vietnamese Dong

Vietnam has intentionally kept its currency weak to boost exports, but this strategy has caused significant inflation and economic instability. This strategy is meant to attract foreign investors. So, they will first devaluate the currency to make exports more competitive then slowly and gradually appreciate the currency to ensure foreign investors will always get more over time.

This strategy was used by the Japanese and Chinese before and it worked for them. However, restrictions on foreign investment and ongoing economic uncertainties have also weakened the dong so while Vietnam remains a manufacturing hub, its currency continues to decline due to these government-controlled devaluations.

4. Laotian Kip

Laos is a poor country because of many factors including limited resources, an underdeveloped and unregulated economy, corruption, and lack of infrastructure. Their currency, Laotian kip has also been hit hard by high inflation, slow economic growth, and a rising debt burden.

Laos has also struggled to attract foreign investment, and its reliance on imports has led to a trade deficit. The government has tried to stabilize the currency, but economic uncertainty continues to push the kip lower.

5. Sierra Leonean Leone

Sierra Leonean Leone is an African currency that is highly affected by poverty. The country has witnessed conflicts and a heinous civil war including a history of scandals and corruption. All these led to a downfall of the country’s economy and value. The Ebola infection is an additional and constant factor that affects the country’s population and further consumes financial aid.

The country’s reliance on foreign aid and a lack of economic diversification have kept the leone weak. Political instability and poor governance have further worsened the situation.

6. Indonesian Rupiah

Despite being Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia has been struggling with inflation and fears of a potential recession. In the last seven years, the currency has not improved. Their weak currency has made imports more expensive, while high government debt has added pressure on the rupiah.

Factors contributing to its devaluation include its decreasing foreign exchange reserves. Indonesia is heavily dependent on the export market, and with the fall in the cost of commodities, the currency value has further devalued.

7. Uzbekistan Som

Uzbekistan has significant oil and gas reserves and the government has employed many means to improve the country’s economy, but none of them have proved successful. Its currency remains weak due to high unemployment, inflation, and corruption.

The country’s slow economic reforms have also deterred investors, while trade restrictions and an inefficient banking system have further devalued the som. The COVID-19 pandemic also impacted the country’s economy negatively.

8. Guinean Franc

Guinea’s currency has struggled since the conflicts of the 1990s. Political instability, military unrest, and high inflation have kept the Guinean franc weak. Although the government has made some efforts to stabilize the economy, ongoing corruption and poor infrastructure remain significant challenges.

9. Paraguayan Guarani

The Paraguayan guarani has long suffered from high inflation, unemployment, and corruption. The presence of counterfeit currency in circulation has further eroded trust in the guarani. Paraguay’s economy has been slow to grow, and without strong economic reforms, its currency remains one of the weakest in the world.

10. Malagasy Ariary