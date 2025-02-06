This is the most useless passport in the world - no Nigerian resides there

A passport is considered "useless" when it offers limited or no travel freedom to its holder.

Afghanistan's passport is considered the most useless passport in the world or the least powerful, granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 28 destinations. The strongest passport, which is Singapore opens doors to as many as 195 countries in the world.

The strength of a passport significantly influences a citizen's global mobility. Passports are ranked based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa prior to travel.

This ranking shows the significant limitations citizens from Afghanistan face when considering international travel. Consequently, individuals from Afghanistan encounter substantial challenges in accessing opportunities abroad, whether for tourism, education, or employment.

Key Reasons Why A Passport May Be Perceived As Useless

Low Global Mobility - If a passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only a handful of countries, it severely restricts a person's ability to travel.

Strict Visa Requirements - Citizens of some countries must obtain visas for nearly all international travel, which can be expensive, time-consuming, and uncertain.

Political and Economic Factors - Countries with political instability, conflict, or poor diplomatic relations often face restrictions from other nations.

Global Security Concerns - Some passports are associated with regions that have security risks, such as terrorism, organized crime, or war.

Lack of Diplomatic Agreements - Countries that lack strong diplomatic ties often have fewer visa exemptions, reducing the usefulness of their passports.

Reputation and Perception - Some countries have a history of passport fraud or identity theft, leading to stricter screening for their passport holders.

How Much Is The Most Useless Passport In The World?

The cost of obtaining an Afghan passport varies depending on the validity period and the location where it is issued. Domestically, within Afghanistan, the fees are as follows: 5-year validity: 5,000 Afghanis (approximately $100 USD)10-year validity: 10,000 Afghanis (approximately $200 USD). For Afghan citizens residing abroad, the fees can differ based on the consulate or embassy.

Do Nigerians live in Afghanistan?

Dr. Jonathan Obaje, former President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) Singapore, stated in August 2021 that there were no registered Nigerian members in Afghanistan. He acknowledged that while Nigerians might reside there, none had registered with NIDO, and the absence of a Nigerian embassy in Afghanistan makes it challenging to establish contact. Similarly, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed that there was no record of any Nigerian citizens living in Afghanistan.

However, individual accounts suggest that some Nigerians have lived and worked in Afghanistan. While official records indicate a negligible Nigerian presence in Afghanistan, anecdotal evidence suggests that a few Nigerians have resided and worked there.