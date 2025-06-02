Residents of Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, are bracing for a two-week disruption in public water supply following an official announcement by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board. The outage, which began on Friday, May 30, 2025, is due to maintenance and ongoing upgrades at the Lower Usuma Dam. While authorities insist the temporary suspension is necessary for long-term improvements, the impact on households and businesses, particularly in areas already struggling with limited water access, will be significant. The Water Board has advised residents to seek alternative sources and store water in the meantime. However, with rising temperatures and frequent power outages affecting water pumping, the disruption raises serious concerns about hygiene, hydration, and daily sanitation.

Why the FCT Water Board is cutting supply

In an official statement, the Board explained that the planned disruption is a result of the need,

to pave the way for the connection of the Electro-Mechanical equipment of the plants, which is a major component of the rehabilitation work.

The Water Board acknowledged the inconvenience the shutdown would cause and urged residents to take proactive steps.

We appeal to residents to kindly store water that may last them for this period, including an alternative supply to augment their needs,

They added that while the disruption is temporary, it is essential to ensure a more reliable water system in the long run.

Alternative water sources for Abuja residents

1. Boreholes and wells

Boreholes are the most commonly relied-upon alternatives in Abuja. In districts like Gwarinpa, Jahi, and Lokogoma, borehole water is frequently sold to neighbours or distributed via tankers. However, borehole water is not automatically safe for drinking. Residents should ensure proper filtration or treatment using chlorine tablets or filters, especially in areas with high iron or nitrate content.

2. Rainwater

June marks the early phase of the rainy season in Abuja, and this natural resource is one of the most underutilised. Installing simple guttering systems on roofs, with piping leading into covered drums or tanks, can provide a short-term buffer. While rainwater is generally cleaner than surface water, it must still be filtered and treated before drinking or cooking. Use fine mesh screens to keep out debris, and always boil or purify the water if it's for consumption.

3. Commercial water tankers

In high-density areas such as Nyanya, Karu, and parts of Apo, commercial water tankers are already a familiar sight. With the current outage, demand will spike. Residents should confirm the source of the tanker water before purchase, and only store it in clean, covered containers. It is advisable to buy from vendors registered with local authorities or estate managers, where possible.

4. Community water points and estates

Some gated estates and large apartment complexes have central water reservoirs. Residents without direct access may be able to negotiate access through estate management offices or community leaders. In areas like Life Camp and Jabi, these shared services are sometimes available to the public in emergencies.

5. Sachet and bottled water for drinking

While not sustainable for bulk use, sachet (“pure”) water remains the fastest option for drinking during short-term outages. Stick to registered NAFDAC-approved brands and avoid any with a cloudy appearance or leaking seals. Bottled water is a safer but more expensive alternative.

How to store and treat water safely

Use clean, food-grade containers with tight-fitting lids.

Store water in cool, shaded locations to prevent algae or bacterial growth.

Treat all non-commercial water before use. Boiling for 10 minutes, using chlorine tablets, or employing ceramic or UV filters are effective methods.

For bathing or washing, untreated water can be used, but it should be kept in sealed buckets to prevent mosquito breeding.

