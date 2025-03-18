VitaChamp 2025 inspires Excellence in Science & Mathematics among Oyo State Secondary School Students

The much anticipated VitaChamp 2025, hosted by Jabalasco Integrated Nigeria LTD, concluded successfully at the University of Ibadan, Distance Learning Centre, Ajibode, Ibadan. This prestigious annual Science and Mathematics competition brought together some of the brightest young minds from secondary schools across Oyo State, fostering intellectual excellence and innovation.

The event, which aimed to challenge students, encourage critical thinking, and create a platform for academic distinction, witnessed an impressive turnout from students, educators, and key stakeholders in the education sector. With Science and Mathematics playing a critical role in technological advancement, VitaChamp 2025 ignited a renewed passion for these subjects among young scholars and future leaders.

Celebrating Young Scholars: Winners of VitaChamp 2025

The competition was fierce, with outstanding performances from students showcasing their problem-solving abilities and analytical skills. The top winners of VitaChamp 2025 walked away with cash prizes and exclusive merchandise:

1st Place Winner – ₦200,000 + Merchandise

2nd Place Winner – ₦100,000 + Merchandise

3rd Place Winner – ₦50,000

A Platform for Growth and Recognition

XXX, graced the event as the Dignitary of the Day, delivering an inspiring keynote address and presenting awards to the winners. XXX presence further emphasized the importance of academic excellence and youth development in Nigeria.

Speaking on the impact of the competition, Dr. Grace Adekoya, Vice President at VitaZobo, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to education and youth empowerment:

At Jabalasco Integrated Nigeria LTD, we believe in investing in the future of our youth. VitaChamp 2025 is not just a competition; it is a movement to inspire and equip the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers in Nigeria.

Looking Ahead

The success of VitaChamp 2025 has reinforced the need for continued investment in STEM education for young Nigerians. Jabalasco Integrated Nigeria LTD remains dedicated to fostering academic excellence and will continue to provide platforms for students to develop their skills and knowledge.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or details on future editions of VitaChamp, please contact: info@vitazobo.com, info@jabalasco.com, www.vitazobo.com

About Jabalasco Integrated Nigeria LTD

Jabalasco Integrated Nigeria LTD is a leading organization committed to youth empowerment, innovation, and academic excellence. Through strategic partnerships and impactful initiatives like VitaChamp, the company continues to contribute to the educational and intellectual growth of Nigerian students.