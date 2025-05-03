Village Life Diaries: What a week without internet taught me

Have you ever wondered about a scenario like this? No data, no WiFi, no Google maps, no social media. Just you, nature, and your phone that suddenly becomes nothing better than a calculator.

What if I told you that was my reality for four days? I had travelled to my village for my brother's traditional marriage. Since the event was at the bride's village, we had to stay in a place without a mobile network.

While we all panicked at first, we soon found ourselves adjusting to the harsh realities we had to face. But something surprising happened—we lived!

Who would have thought I'd survive without social media?

Let me share what I learned from my experiences. Trust me, I had a lot to write in my diary.

1. Our Brain Actually Works Without Google

At first, I wanted to Google everything: "Is this edible?" "How to wash bitter leaf without crying?" But without the internet, I started doing something that's worked for centuries - asking people. Conversations turned into mini-lessons that made me discover how intelligent the elderly aunties around me were. They're living encyclopedias.

2. Time Slows Down - and That’s Not a Bad Thing

Without the constant ping of notifications, I noticed birds, sunrises, laughter, and silence. Time no longer slipped through my fingers - it strolled beside me. I learned to enjoy stillness. Who knew boredom could be so beautiful? I even used the opportunity to reflect deeply about life's true essence.

3. You Can’t Curate Real Life

In the city, we filter everything. Online, even our meals need soft lighting and symmetry. But in the village, life is messy, unfiltered, and refreshingly real. I helped pluck chickens. I had a sunburn. I wore the same wrapper for three days. And I felt free.

4. People Talk. Like, Actually Talk

Evenings weren’t for Netflix or expensive dinner hangouts. They were for stories under mango trees. The village kids told ghost tales, and elders shared family histories. There were laughs, debates, and moments of pure connection. They didn't tell these stories for likes or retweets. It was just vibes and beautiful memories.

5. Not Everything Is Urgent

One of the biggest lies the internet tells us is that everything needs our attention right now. In the village, I learned that missed emails won’t end your career. I came back and replied to them days after they were sent. And guess what? It didn't change anything.

6. Nature Is the Ultimate Reset Button