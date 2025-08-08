Famous Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 and K1 De Ultimate, has tendered an unreserved apology following an altercation with flight officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, KWAM 1 was involved in a scuffle with airport officials after he was prevented from boarding a ValueJet aircraft because of his insistence on carrying an overweight flask containing what's suspected to be alcohol, a substance prohibited on board aircraft in Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the 68-year-old musician attempted to board the flight to Lagos with an “unidentified liquid substance.”

FAAN also accused the Fuji maestro of disregarding warnings from aviation security (AVSEC) and the flight captain, as well as spilling alcohol on aviation personnel when they attempted to verify the content of a flask he wanted to travel with.

Footage of the incident showed the moments KWAM 1 escaped being hit by the wing of the aircraft just by the whiskers after the pilot started taxiing without adherence to necessary protocols.

Consequently, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended the ValueJet pilot and captain for six months for breaching safety protocols. Subsequently, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo , ordered that KWAM 1 should be blacklisted from flying for six months for his role in the incident.

In his initial reaction, K1 accused the authorities of misrepresenting the incident, arguing that the content of his flask was “plain drinking water” given to him at the airport lounge while awaiting boarding and “not alcohol”.

KWAM 1 apologises for the incident with ValueJet officials

Meanwhile, speaking at a press briefing on Friday, August 8, 2025, the Fuji icon expressed regret over the controversy, stating that it was not his intention to cause any disruption.

However, KWAM insisted that he wasn't carrying alcohol in his flask but water. He explained that he suffers from chronic dehydration and his doctor strongly advised him to remain constantly hydrated.

“Unknown to many, I suffer from chronic dehydration, and my doctor strongly advised that I remain constantly hydrated. This is why I always carry a water flask with me. And contrary to the negative narrative being circulated in some quarters, the flask I had on that particular day contained only water, not alcohol, as wrongly alleged.

‎‎“For the record, I passed through two security screenings with the flask empty. The flask was only filled with water at the lounge area, just before heading to the tarmac. This fact can be verified by the CCTV footage at the airport lounge. More so, I hadn’t even boarded the plane, let alone been deboarded.

‎“However, I acknowledge and deeply regret the concerns that arose from the incident. It was never my intention to cause any disruption or violate aviation protocols in any way.

‎“My unwavering patriotism and unshaken loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria have never been in doubt. Over the years, I have consistently used my God-given talent and platform to promote the Nigerian brand across the globe. I would never do anything to tarnish the image I’ve built over the past five decades, nor would I knowingly act in a way that could diminish the reputation of the country I love so dearly.

‎“That said, the incident is sincerely regretted. I remain committed to upholding the values and responsibilities that come with being a global ambassador of Nigerian music and culture.