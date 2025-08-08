NCAA writes IGP to arrest KWAM 1

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), calling for the investigation and prosecution of veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, over a recent incident involving a ValueJet aircraft.

The controversy erupted on Tuesday, August 5, when KWAM 1 was reportedly removed from a ValueJet flight for carrying a flask of alcohol on board.

Following his removal, he allegedly attempted to block the aircraft from taxiing, an act which aviation authorities say endangered safety and breached standard operating procedures.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 7, the NCAA urged the country’s top law enforcement and legal offices to act swiftly.

“We hereby request the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the incident,” the petition read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authority further called for “appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.”

NCAA Issues Warning to Airlines

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, Pulse Nigeria reports that the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria recommending that KWAM 1 be placed on a No-Fly List pending the outcome of the investigation.

The NCAA stressed that aviation safety is non-negotiable, warning that any action compromising security protocols will be met with strict legal consequences.

The ValueJet incident has sparked mixed reactions among the public, with some calling for leniency due to KWAM 1’s public status, while others insist that no individual should be above aviation safety laws.

ADVERTISEMENT