The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned airline operators in the country against transporting Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, during the period of his suspension.

The Minister issued the caution in a statement on Thursday, August 7, 2025, directing the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to place the Fuji maestro on a no-fly list following an altercation with airport officials on Tuesday.

In a viral video online, KWAM 1 can be seen arguing with airport officials after he was prevented from boarding a ValueJet plane at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that airport officials stopped Ayinde from getting on the flight because of his insistence on boarding with an overweight flask containing what's suspected to be alcohol, a substance prohibited on board aircraft in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage of the altercation showed the moments KWAM 1 escaped being hit by the wing of the aircraft just by the whiskers after the pilot started taxiing without adherence to necessary protocols.

This prompted the NCAA to suspend the pilot and the captain for six months.

Keyamo faults NCAA

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

In his reaction on Thursday, the Aviation Minister said he had reviewed reports from aviation agencies and examined video footage of the August 5, 2025, incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 have said, he constantly moved his position on the tarmac to ACTUALLY BLOCK the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off," he said.

“This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE behaviour. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation.”

Keyamo also condemned the action of the pilot and captain of the aircraft for proceeding to taxi despite safety concerns, stating that both parties breached standard safety protocol as required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“No amount of provocation should make the Captain and Pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved an unruly passenger away,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he commended the NCAA for withdrawing the pilot’s licence pending investigation, the Minister criticised what he called the one-sided action and directed the agency to place KWAM 1 on a no-fly list.