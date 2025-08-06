Popular Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, famously known as KWAM 1, has been said to have spilt alcohol on aviation personnel when they attempted to verify the contents of a flask he wanted to bring on board a flight.

This is according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The statement confirmed the involvement of the musician in an incident that prompted the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend two ValueJet pilots over a safety breach at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to the authority, the pilots commenced departure procedures from the designated bay in violation of the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

Earlier reports had accused KWAM 1 of disorderly conduct that led to the pilots' suspension.

The artist was reportedly onboard a ValueJet aircraft on August 5, drinking from a flask before a flight attendant, who suspected that the content was alcohol, approached him.

Pulse reports that alcoholic substances are prohibited onboard aircraft in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, FAAN said investigations confirmed that the Fuji musician was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201).

It added that Ayinde attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from the flight captain and personnel of the Aviation Security (AVSEC).

“In accordance with international aviation security standards specifically, Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and ICAO Annex 17 liquids exceeding 100ml are not permitted through security screening unless medically necessary and properly declared.

“The passenger was informed of this regulation but reportedly declined to comply.

“As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification.

“The passenger allegedly refused and spilled the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol.

“The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance. After confirming that boarding was complete, she instructed the closure of the aircraft door.

“At this juncture, the passenger moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to leave the area despite repeated requests.

“He was ultimately escorted away by AVSEC crime unit for further investigation, after which he was released,” the statement read.

The authority warned that any action that compromises operational integrity or undermines aviation safety standards won't be tolerated, regardless of the individuals involved.