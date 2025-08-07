FG to slam KWAM 1 six months flight ban over unruly airport behaviour

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced a six-month flight ban on Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM1, following a recent altercation with officials of Value Jet at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Pulse Nigeria reports that the Fuji icon had allegedly spilled alcohol on aviation personnel when they attempted to verify the contents of a flask he wanted to bring on board a flight.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, August 7, Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, confirmed that disciplinary actions were underway against the musician.

“What I must assure the general public is that everybody involved in this will be brought to book,” Achimugu declared.

He emphasised that aviation regulations are universal and not to be flouted by any individual, regardless of status.

“As we speak, the passenger is going to be blacklisted for the next six months flying in Nigeria. Aviation rules are made for everybody, for the protection of everybody. These rules are global. There is nothing about the rules that is to antagonise any passenger,” he added.

AGF, IGP Gets Notification on KWAM 1's Case

Kayode Egbetokun [Facebook]

The NCAA has also reached out to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police, requesting legal proceedings against KWAM1 for his conduct at the airport.

Achimugu stated firmly, “We will do everything we can to get to the root of it. Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice.”

