Valentine’s Day was never about love; here’s the real story

Every year on 14th February, people around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day. Shops are filled with red roses, chocolates, and heart-shaped gifts. Couples go on romantic dates, and love messages flood social media.

But did you know that Valentine’s Day was never really about love? The history behind this day is not as romantic as we think. It actually has a dark and surprising past that many people don’t know.

So, how did this dark and brutal history turn into the modern celebration of love and romance? Let’s uncover the truth about how this day came to be.

A dark beginning in Ancient Rome

Valentine’s Day is believed to have started in ancient Rome, but not as a day of love. Instead, it was linked to a brutal festival called Lupercalia. This festival took place from 13th to 15th February and involved some shocking events.