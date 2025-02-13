5 interesting things you didn't know about St. Valentine

Valentine’s Day is all about love, chocolates, and sweet messages, but do you know the real story behind St. Valentine? While millions of people celebrate February 14th every year, not many know who St. Valentine really was or why this day is named after him. Was he a romantic hero, a religious figure, or just a symbol of love created over time?

The truth is, St. Valentine’s story is surrounded by mystery, and there’s more to him than just love. He was a man who defied powerful rulers, stood up for love, and possibly even performed secret weddings. But did you know there were more than one Valentine? Or that this day wasn’t always about love? Before you celebrate Valentine’s Day, take a moment to learn these surprising facts about St. Valentine that will make you see this holiday in a whole new way. 1. There were multiple St. Valentines

St. Valentine was not just one person, there were at least two different men named Valentine who the Catholic Church recognised. Both were martyrs, meaning they died for their beliefs. Some historians believe that the Valentine we celebrate today could be a mix of their stories. 2. He was a rebel against the Roman Empire One popular story says that St. Valentine was a priest in Rome during the rule of Emperor Claudius II. The emperor banned young men from getting married because he thought single soldiers were stronger. But Valentine secretly performed marriages for young couples, believing that love was more important than the emperor’s orders.

3. He was sentenced to death for helping lovers St. Valentine’s secret marriages didn’t stay a secret for long. When the emperor found out, he was furious and sentenced Valentine to death. Instead of stopping, Valentine continued to support love until his last breath. He was executed on February 14th, which is why we celebrate Valentine’s Day on this date. 4. St. Valentine’s skull is on display in Rome

If you visit the Basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin in Rome, you will find a skull decorated with flowers. It is said to be the actual skull of St. Valentine. 5. Valentine’s Day wasn’t always about love Valentine’s Day was not originally a romantic holiday. For centuries, February 14th was celebrated as a religious feast honouring St. Valentine. It wasn’t until the Middle Ages that poets and writers, including Geoffrey Chaucer, connected the day to love and romance. 6. St. Valentine is the patron saint of more than just love