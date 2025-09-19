Just as men take pride in a big penis size, many women see vaginal tightness as a source of confidence.

Great sex is an art that requires effort and quality from both partners, and each person needs to bring their "tools" in the best shape possible. For women, vaginal tightness has become a widely discussed topic, often tied to sexual pleasure, confidence, and feminine health.

Even Niniola's song "Ginger Me" includes the Yoruba lyrics, " Lo alum, lo alum tó ba fé ko tight, lo alum lo alum s'abé die, wa ri pe o ma tight ," which translates to "Use alum if you want it tight, use alum in your vagina, you'll see how tight it will be"

It appears that alum is one of the most commonly promoted remedies for vaginal tightness. However, reproductive health experts strongly warn that using alum or similar substances inside the vagina is not only ineffective but also dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Alum Make Your Vagina Tight?

Health specialists in Nigeria, like Aproko Doctor, have made it clear that no amount of alum used to wash the vagina can ever restore lost virginity or make the vagina tight. The tightness you feel when you use alum to wash your vagina is actually dryness which could lead to tears when you have sexual intercourse.

Hence, using alum is a sexual myth . Alum may temporarily dehydrate tissues, producing a false sensation of tightness, but it causes far more harm than good. In short, alum is a temporary solution with long-term risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dangers of Using Alum in the Vagina

According to medical professionals, alum’s corrosive effect can:

Burn and irritate vaginal walls

Cause scarring and narrowing, sometimes requiring surgery

Alter vaginal pH, encouraging bacterial or yeast infections

Spread infection to the uterus, leading to infertility

Block the fallopian tubes, permanently damaging reproductive health

The vagina is naturally elastic and is designed to stretch during sex or childbirth and return to its original shape. Factors such as childbirth, ageing, and hormonal changes may affect pelvic floor muscles, sometimes leading to your vaginal canal being "loose". However, these changes are not permanent, nor do they diminish a woman’s worth or sexuality.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: Is your vaginal odour normal? Find out the causes and remedies

ADVERTISEMENT

For women seeking to strengthen their pelvic health so their vagina can feel tight, there are medically approved and natural options:

Safe Alternatives for Vaginal Tightening

1. Kegel Exercises

Kegels are one of the most recommended techniques for vaginal tightening. By contracting and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles repeatedly, you improve muscle tone, help the vagina feel firmer, and can enhance sexual satisfaction. Identify the correct muscles by trying to stop urination midstream. Once located, squeeze and hold for 5–10 seconds, then release for the same amount of time. Repeat 10–15 times, three times daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Squats, Glute Bridges, and Core Exercises

Squats engage pelvic and lower body muscles to build strength and endurance. For glute bridges, when you lift your hips, the pelvic floor contracts, improving tone and elasticity. Core exercises like planks, leg raises, and medicine ball sit-ups activate deep muscles that indirectly support vaginal tightness.

3. Healthy Diet and Hormone Support

ADVERTISEMENT

Diet plays a surprising role in vaginal and pelvic health. Estrogen-rich foods like soybeans, flaxseeds, carrots, pomegranates, and berries mimic estrogen in the body, which helps maintain tissue elasticity. Hydration keeps tissues moist and supple, preventing dryness that can worsen looseness.

4. Regular Sexual Activity

Yes, sex itself can strengthen the vagina. During orgasm, vaginal muscles contract rhythmically (about every 0.8 seconds), which acts like a natural workout for the pelvic floor. These contractions increase blood flow, improve elasticity, and keep muscles responsive.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Non-Surgical Rejuvenation (Laser & Radiofrequency Therapy)

These are modern, minimally invasive options for women experiencing significant laxity. Laser therapy uses CO₂ or erbium lasers to stimulate collagen production in vaginal tissues, restoring firmness and hydration. Radiofrequency therapy delivers controlled heat that tightens tissue and boosts collagen/elastin fibres. Both methods improve blood flow, thicken tissues, and restore vaginal elasticity over several sessions.

6. Surgical Option: Vaginoplasty

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a more advanced option reserved for women with extreme laxity after multiple childbirths. A surgeon tightens stretched vaginal muscles and removes excess tissue. This offers long-lasting tightening but comes with risks such as infection, pain, or prolonged recovery. One should only consider this when conservative or non-surgical methods fail.

7. Herbal and Topical Products

Some vaginal tightening gels and creams use natural astringents such as oak gall, witch hazel, and Manjakani. These ingredients temporarily contract tissues and give a feeling of tightness. However, the results are short-lived, and while generally safe, consultation with a doctor is recommended before long-term use.

ADVERTISEMENT