I’m sure we’ve all heard embarrassing stories about women getting rushed to the hospital with a cucumber or something else stuck in their vagina. What started as an innocent experiment could quickly turn into a painful and embarrassing ordeal that requires medical help to fix.

These kinds of stories are both shocking and common. Many women, out of curiosity or bad advice, have put things in their vaginas that never should have been there in the first place.

Your vagina is self-cleaning, delicate, and sensitive. It doesn’t need risky experiments to stay healthy. Putting the wrong thing in there can cause serious infections, injuries, or even long-term damage. Let’s talk about seven things you should never insert into your vagina, and what to do instead.

1. Household objects and foreign items

Cucumber should not be inserted

Things like cucumbers, bottles, or makeup brushes are not designed for the vaginal canal. They can cause small cuts, bacterial infections, or even toxic shock syndrome (TSS) if left inside. Use body-safe sex toys made of medical-grade silicone. They’re designed for your body and are easy to clean.

2. Food items (fruits, vegetables, chocolate, etc.)

Do not insert foods and fruits

Some trends encourage using ice cubes, fruits, or even chocolate for pleasure or “tightening.” But these foods contain sugars and particles that upset your vaginal pH, leading to yeast infections or irritation. They can also break apart and leave residue behind. Dr. Raquel Dardik, M.D., a gynaecologist and Associate Professor of Gynaecology at NYU Langone Medical Centre, says,

"All that stuff has sugar, which will change the bacteria and yeast proportions, which can cause infections. Those substances can also be irritating to the vaginal skin, so it might seem like a good idea at the time, but you may have either vaginal irritation or a vaginal infection afterwards."

Keep food for eating, not for vaginal use.

3. Soaps, detergents, and perfumed products

Avoid using soaps and perfumed products [MedicineMama]

Some women use scented soaps, Dettol, or cleaning agents to “wash inside.” These harsh products strip the vagina of its natural bacteria and disrupt its pH. Wash only the vulva (the outside) with mild, unscented soap. The vagina cleans itself; it doesn’t need deep cleaning.

4. Herbal mixtures and home remedies

Many women have come across online advice suggesting garlic, cloves, toothpaste, vinegar, or other household items as “natural cures” for infections or tightening the vagina. Garlic, for instance, is promoted as a home remedy because of its antibacterial properties, but inserting it inside the vagina can cause burns, irritation, disrupt your natural pH, and even worsen infections.

The vagina is self-cleaning and doesn’t need such. If you suspect an infection or want to address odour or discomfort, the safest step is to see a medical professional who can recommend tested and effective treatments.

5. Sharp or non-medical insertion devices

Pens, brushes, or random objects used for pleasure can be risky. They can cause tearing, bruising, or introduce harmful bacteria. Only use sex toys designed for vaginal insertion as they’re made with your body’s safety in mind.

6. Strong chemicals and cleaning agents

Some women attempt to douche with bleach

Some women attempt to douche with bleach, antiseptics, or other strong chemicals. This is extremely dangerous. It can cause burns, destroy your natural vaginal flora, and increase your risk of infections. Never douche. Your vagina maintains its own balance.

7. Non-sterile cloths or tissue paper

Some women insert tissues or pieces of cloth as makeshift pads, but this can leave tiny fibres behind and increase the risk of infection or irritation. Always use clean, sterile sanitary pads, tampons, or menstrual cups to keep your vagina healthy and safe.

Safer alternatives for vaginal care

Use only clean, medically approved pads, tampons, or menstrual cups, and change them regularly to keep your vagina healthy and reduce infection risks.

For pleasure, stick to body-safe sex toys.

Gently wash only the vulva (the outside part) with mild, unscented soap and warm water, avoiding deep cleaning to protect its natural balance.

Wear breathable cotton underwear and avoid staying in damp clothes for too long.

Make it a habit to visit a gynaecologist at least once or twice a year for professional check‑ups, screenings, and advice tailored to your needs.

Your vagina is a powerful, self-sufficient part of you that deserves respect and gentle care. Nurture it with safe habits, regular hygiene, and routine check‑ups, and over time, it will reward you with fewer infections, more comfort, and a lasting sense of confidence and peace.