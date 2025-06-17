5 things you should never say when a Nigerian Police Officer stops you

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has a long-standing reputation for being aggressive, unpredictable, and in some cases, downright abusive. Everyone knows that when a police officer stops you on the road, it's not always just a routine check. Ask around, and you’ll hear story after story of harassment, intimidation, and extortion. Which is why what you say when stopped can either calm the situation or escalate it beyond control. One wrong word can turn a routine check into a full-blown ordeal. Let’s talk about five things you should never, ever say when stopped by police in Nigeria.

1. “Do you know who I am?”

This one tops the list for a reason. You might think this makes you sound powerful or untouchable, but to a Nigerian police officer, it can sound like a challenge. Unless you truly have high-level connections that can be proven within minutes, don’t flex. It can backfire badly. Nobody likes to feel disrespected or challenged, especially not a Nigerian police officer holding a weapon.

Instead of intimidating them, this kind of talk can make some officers feel the need to assert dominance. Their ego kicks in, and now the stop becomes personal. The officer is no longer just checking you; they’re “putting you in your place.”

2. I know my rights!”

We love to say this, especially if we’ve seen it in movies or online. But in real life, this phrase can fall flat or even anger the officer, especially if you can’t clearly state the rights you're referring to.

It’s important to know your rights, but there’s a smarter way to express them. Rather than yelling "I know my rights!" say something like, “Sir, I believe I have a right to [insert right]. Please, can we handle this civilly?”

3. “Let me call my lawyer!”

Unless your lawyer is literally going to pick up the phone immediately and the officer cares that you have one, this may come off as a bluff. It could also annoy the officer, who may then say, “Call them at the station.” Save the lawyer card for when things escalate beyond control or when you’re being taken in. Otherwise, it sounds dramatic and confrontational during a simple stop.

4. “You can’t search my car!”

Technically, yes, they need probable cause or a warrant. But this is Nigeria, and we know how things go. Refusing outright might sound like you're hiding something, even if you're not. It can also quickly raise tension and give them a reason to delay or frustrate you. If you must object, do it respectfully and carefully. Ask, “Officer, please, can I know what you're searching for?” Instead of shouting “You can’t search me!” try “Is there a reason for the search?” Respect goes a long way.

5. “How much do you want?”

You might think offering a bribe is the fastest way to end the conversation, but it can also be the fastest way into bigger trouble. Some officers will gladly take it. Others might arrest you for attempted bribery. It’s a gamble either way. If an officer hints at a bribe, you can pretend not to understand and continue speaking politely. Don’t be the one to offer it first, and if things get uncomfortable, try to record the interaction (discreetly) or contact someone you trust.

Stay smart, stay safe